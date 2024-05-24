Highlights Burnley are set to reconsider signing Millwall midfielder Zian Flemming with his reduced price tag of £5million in the summer transfer window.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley are planning for life in the Championship, and they'll be looking to shape their squad accordingly in the coming months.

The Clarets may struggle to keep hold of some of their better players, but they'll be confident of keeping the bulk of their squad together and targeting an immediate return to the top-flight.

After winning promotion last season, Burnley were linked with a move for Millwall midfielder, Zian Flemming, but a move never materialised after the Lions slapped a £15million price tag on the Dutchman.

However, newly promoted Ipswich are said to be keen on the 25-year-old, and it's reported that Millwall are only asking for £5million this time around.

With that in mind, Burnley may look to reignite their interest in the Dutchman this summer given the reduced price-tag.

Zian Flemming would be a good signing for Burnley

Zian Flemming didn't quite hit the same heights as he did during the 2022/23 season, hence the reduced price-tag, but for £5million he looks like a bargain, and the Dutchman would likely register good numbers playing for a side of Burnley's quality.

Flemming's first season in the Championship saw him playing for a Millwall side that was pushing for the play-offs, just missing out on the final day, and he registered 15 goals and three assists in 43 Championship games - a great return.

However, during the 2023/24 season, the 25-year-old scored just seven goals and registered five assists in 46 games. Clearly, this is a downturn in form, but it must be remembered that he was playing for a Millwall side battling relegation for the majority of the season, and this isn't an issue he'd likely face at Burnley.

Zian Flemming's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 46 Minutes played 3,709 Goals 7 Assists 5 Shots 88 Shots on target 27 Chances created 41 Pass accuracy 70.4% Dribble success 50% Cross accuracy 21.4%

The former Ajax man showed during the 2022/23 season that he could be a fantastic player at this level playing in a side competing in the upper echelons of the table, and that's what he'd likely be playing in at Burnley.

Playing in the number 10 role behind the likes of Lyle Foster or Zeki Amdouni would allow Flemming to thrive, and with better players around him, you'd expect him to increase his goal involvement numbers from this season.

The Clarets have Aaron Ramsey on their books, who's also able to play that 10 role, but the 21-year-old didn't have a great season in the Premier League, making just 14 appearances and failing to register a goal or assist.

Under Vincent Kompany, the Clarets played 4-4-2 most of the time this season, so it remains to be seen if Flemming would fit in, but with a player of his quality at his disposal, whoever is in charge of the side next season would likely find a way to accommodate the Dutchman.

For a fee of just £5million, Burnley need to be in the mix to sign him this summer.

Millwall may regret not cashing in last summer

If Millwall were to sell Zian Flemming for £5million this summer, it would still represent a considerable profit for the Lions, but they may be kicking themselves, having valued the player at £15million last summer.

They signed the Dutchman from Fortuna Sittard for a fee of just £1.7million in 2022, so they look set to make a profit, but they could have made a huge profit last summer.

The Lions rejected four bids from Burnley last summer for Flemming, and it was reported that any deal to see him leave The Den would have smashed the £8million they received from Middlesbrough for George Saville in 2019.

As we now know, Burnley dropped their interest after failing to meet Millwall's £15million asking price, and in hindsight, perhaps Millwall should have accepted one of Burnley's four bids.

Alan Nixon reported that the Clarets had an £11million bid turned down last summer, and with Millwall setting their asking price at £5million this summer, they must have some sort of regret that they didn't cash in.

However, the reduced asking price has opened the door for Ipswich to try and sign him, and Burnley should be monitoring the situation with interest given their desire to bring Flemming to Turf Moor last summer.