£5m-rated EFL talent tipped to pick Rangers despite Everton and Wolves interest

Kevin Campbell has suggested that Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence will join Rangers despite the interest of Everton and Wolves.

Having broken into the Boro side last season, Spence has been a regular under Neil Warnock this term – featuring 38 times as the Teessiders finished 10th in the Championship.

The 20-year-old is a bright prospect and his potential has been recognised in previous windows, with Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United all understood to have monitored him ahead of January.

According to ESPN, Wolves are leading the race for Spence ahead of the summer but face competition from Everton and Rangers with it expected to take bids of more than £5 million to prize him away from the Riverside.

Despite interest from the Premier League, Campbell has tipped the Boro man to move north of the border to join the Ibrox outfit.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Djed Spence is a decent player and I think he has a big future ahead of him.

“I think he would join Rangers and fit in well in Scotland. I’m not too sure what the transfer package would be because I think a few clubs would be interested.

“I think the lure of playing in the Champions League, under Steven Gerrard would be too much for him to turn down. It would be a good move for the youngster.”

Spence came through the Fulham youth system before joining the Boro academy in 2018.

He broke into the senior side at right-back in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign but has spent much of this season playing further forward on the right flank.

The Verdict

While Campbell does make some strong points, you have to feel that the prospect of Premier League football may be more enticing than joining an SPFL side.

That said, Rangers could be an ideal move for his development as Steven Gerrard’s side are likely to be in the ascendency in most games they play allowing him to continue to gain confidence and develop.

While there’s an awful lot to like about Spence, the 20-year-old is still quite raw and you’d question whether he’s got the defensive capabilities to play right-back in the Premier League – if that is indeed what the top flight sides tracking him are hoping.

With two years still left on his current contract, Boro are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to the in-demand player but it would be no surprise to see them cash in were a significant offer to be made.