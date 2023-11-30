Highlights Jaden Philogene's move to Hull City has proven to be a smart investment, as he has already made 11 goal contributions this season.

Philogene is a versatile and skilled winger who can use both feet to score and assist, making him a valuable asset on the field.

Aston Villa should seriously consider exercising their buy-back clause for Philogene, as his market value continues to rise and he has the potential to be a bargain signing.

Jaden Philogene moved onto 11 goal contributions for the season after a first club career brace against Rotherham United on Tuesday night in a 4-1 win for Hull City.

The 21-year-old secured a £5 million move in the summer window to move to the Tigers on deadline day and it appears to be an inspired piece of recruitment.

Who is Jaden Philogene?

Philogene graduated from the Aston Villa academy after signing as a 15-year-old in January 2018 from the Pro:Direct Academy in London, but his first-team chances at Villa were limited.

Philogene then signed his first professional contract before spending time on loan in the Championship. First with Stoke City and then with Cardiff City to gain valuable experience at senior level.

His Stoke loan saw him score once in 11 appearances, including just six starts. Cardiff then took the chance on him for a full season's loan, where he impressed in flashes despite the club's struggles at the bottom end of the division.

Philogene returned to Villa Park this summer with a further 39 appearances under his belt, including five goals and an assist in the Welsh capital.

Hull moving to Philogene was hardly a snip, but it immediately felt like a monumental statement of intent regarding Hull's long-term ambitions, given his potential and the size of the fee paid for his services.

He's already started to justify their significant investment in him, developing at an even faster rate than many would have envisaged.

He is a remarkably two-footed winger, meaning he can go either way with ease. Philogene also strikes cleanly through the ball with very little back lift, whilst also possessing the direct dribbling ability one-on-one and pace to rip his full-back to shreds.

It is perhaps why he has so many goals and assists already, with his six-goal and five-assist haul in part down to the fact Philogene can go down the line to cut the ball back, or inside to shoot, using either of his feet. His latest two against Rotherham were struck with unerring accuracy and they will only continue to see good on their significant outlay with moments like those.

The winger's contributions have been vital to his current club, helping them to pick up crucial points that have allowed them to remain in the promotion mix, having flirted with the play-offs for most of the campaign so far.

Jaden Philogene stats (selected) Club Appearances Goals Assists Stoke City 11 1 0 Cardiff City 39 5 1 Hull City 12* 6 5

His performances for Hull haven't gone unnoticed at national team level, either. Philogene scored twice and claimed an assist on his England U-21 debut in a 9-1 win over Serbia, and has since made three appearances for the youth team.

Will Villa live to regret selling Philogene to Hull?

Aston Villa could have been made to look silly with that fee, but the buy-back clause is almost certainly an option worth taking up for the West Midlands outfit. Villa will be required to pay around £10 million to buy Philogene back from Hull, according to the Daily Mail.

The Midlands outfit took the brave decision to offload some of their talented young players who didn't quite manage to establish themselves, with Philogene the last of three major sales this summer.

Aaron Ramsey was one of those players, spending last season on loan at Norwich City and Middlesbrough and shining with the latter, as he played a part in guiding Michael Carrick's side into the play-offs. He has since been sold to fellow Premier League side Burnley.

Cameron Archer is another player who was sold, with the striker shining alongside Ramsey at Boro during the second half of last term before being sold to Premier League new-boys Sheffield United during the most recent window.

Villa have the ability to bring Philogene back, for what is starting to look like a bargain fee and a clever insurance policy. It's smart business, and they've already been vindicated in his sale given their quality in attack in the top-flight, and everything suggests that they should pay the extra £5 million to bring him back from East Yorkshire to the West Midlands.

In the current market, young wingers at that level are more likely to cost upwards of £15 million, and Philogene's stock and market value seem to be appreciating by the game. They could potentially buy a £20+ million player for less than half the price he should be worth to Hull.

The Tigers will be pleased with his output and that piece of summer recruitment but even though it could see them make £5 million profit in just a season, you have to feel they'd be frustrated if Villa were to trigger the buy-back offer next summer.

The promising winger still has plenty of time to develop considering he's only 21 at this point but if he continues on his current trajectory, his former club may be back in for him - a fact that's likely not lost on those at the MKM Stadium.