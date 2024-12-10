This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland should be asking any club interested in Tommy Watson in January for "£5 million plus", according to one of Football League World's Black Cats fan pundits.

Scoring for your boyhood club is the stuff of dreams for many. Doing it in front of a home crowd, well that's even better. How about your first two goals coming in the same game to help your side complete a 2-1 victory? There's not much more you could ask for, is there?

That's what Watson got to live out on Saturday against Stoke. His Man of the Match performance spearheaded a renewed-looking Sunderland side to their first win since late October.

Tommy Watson's match stats v Stoke City (07/12/24) Minutes played 90 Goals 2 Expected goals (xG) 0.37 Touches 62 Accurate passes 25/31 (81%) Key passes 6 Big chances created 1 Source: Sofascore

It's only of late, because of injuries and suspensions, that the 18-year-old winger has had more and more first-team opportunities. He's started a few Championship games now, and things are trending towards his name being in the first XI more regularly.

Before he had even made his first start for the club, Watson was the subject of bids at around the £2 million mark from Brighton & Hove Albion, at the end of the summer window, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Now that he is starting to make his mark on the first-team, Jack Austwicke, a FLW Sunderland fan pundit, thinks that Watson's signature will command a decent bit more than the rejected £2 million offering by the Seagulls.

£5 million desired price point set for Tommy Watson

Austwicke believes that Sunderland should now be looking to get at least two-and-a-half times more than they turned down in the summer for the 18-year-old. The little first-team football that he has played would affect how much they could realistically command, according to the fan pundit, but that shouldn't stop them from setting the bar high.

He said: "Well I think if you were looking at £2 million in the summer before he had made a professional start, that's already been bumped up - Saturday has bumped it up.

"He's obviously a brilliant talent. He's going to start making his way into the squad more and more now, and we'll definitely begin to see more of him.

"In my opinion, I think his price is just going to rise and rise. We should be looking at £5m plus.

"It's hard to put any more on him because he has played such little football, professionally. But he's the type of player that teams will put into their academies and then won't get into the team straight away, but it's a project, and I can see teams sniffing around for him, definitely."

Considering that 17-year-old Chris Rigg has been reportedly valued at just shy of £25 million, £5 million doesn't sound too outrageous for Watson.