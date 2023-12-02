Highlights Leeds United's impressive squad depth is a key factor in their high position in the Championship table.

The wide areas and centre midfield are particularly strong positions for the team.

Ilia Gruev, despite being a summer signing, has struggled to get playing time due to the excellent performances of his midfield teammates.

Ilia Gruev hasn't been able to establish himself as a first team player since joining Leeds United in the summer.

Daniel Farke's team has quality laced throughout it, and that's a big part of why they are so high in the Championship table. Everywhere you turn in the Leeds squad there's either someone with Premier League experience, brilliant ability, or a bright future. In some cases, a few, or all, of those components are all mixed into one.

The obvious area that drops the jaw when assessing the players that Farke has to work with is in the wide areas. From Crysencio Summerville to Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto to Jaidon Anthony, the team is littered with attacking talent. One area that has arguably been as impressive is the centre of midfield.

For the most part, summer signings Glen Kamara and Ethan Ampadu have been running and dictating games from in and around the centre circle of Elland Road. Even the young Archie Gray has stood out when given the chance to play in his more natural position. All of this has made it very hard for their Bulgarian teammate to get a look in.

Ilia Gruev's Leeds struggles set to continue

The club's £5 million signing was their seventh of the summer window. He made his debut for the Whites against Millwall, replacing 17-year-old Gray for the last few minutes of their game against Millwall. He started his first, and only, league game for the club against Stoke City; more than a month after his debut.

Gruev has only featured in six Championship matches since joining, and he's unlikely to get more of a chance soon with the way that the current midfield pairing are playing. Ampadu and Kamara are averaging a 7.28 and 7.08 match rating in the Championship, so far in this campaign, as per Sofascore.

If you were the manager, and you had two players playing at that high of a level, you wouldn't rotate them for the sake of getting other players more minutes. Even if you were going to, you'd have a more than capable replacement in Gray.

Gruev's chances of playing aren't going to be heightened by possible injuries either. The Finnish midfielder, throughout his time playing in Scotland and the EFL, has never been injury prone. The Welshman had a few early career issues whilst at Chelsea, and on various loan spells, but they seem to have ironed themselves out with age.

Despite this, the 23-year-old could well get his first proper run soon.

Related Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, TV/Live Stream, tickets, kick-off time All the latest news surrounding Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road for the Championship's 19th round of fixtures of the season.

December could be Ilia Gruev's breakout month

Between 2nd December 2023 and New Year's Day 2024, the Whites are scheduled to play eight matches. That works out as approximately a game every four days. Farke won't be able to field the same XI for every one of those games because it will lead to the players burning out, more injuries, or both.

Playing in the centre of midfield is a very physically demanding position. Rotation in that area of the pitch is going to be likely; Gruev just needs to be patient and take the opportunity when it comes to him.