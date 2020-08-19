‘£5m is too much’ – Nottingham Forest in transfer chase for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are said to be in the hunt for Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele, as per Football Insider.

Dembele – who joined Posh from Grimsby in 2018 – scored six goals and registered nine assists for Darren Ferguson’s side across all competitions in 2019/20.

The 23-year-old is now said to be attracting interest from Forest, as well as the likes of Fulham, Brentford and Crystal Palace, with the attacker set to cost around £5m.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing for Forest…

Sam Rourke

He’s a real talent, but £5m is too much.

In my eyes, Nottingham Forest could do with adding some options out wide to increase competition and Dembele would offer a real exciting solution, with him proving his worth at Peterborough last season.

Quick, adept at dribbling and with an eye for an assist, Dembele has all the attributes you’d want in a winger and he really turned it up a gear in the latter stages of last season, forming a real strong chemistry with clinical Posh striker Ivan Toney.

However, £5m for me is a bit too much given Dembele has not consistently delivered excellent performances on a weekly basis over the last few seaons, and only really started to show that during the last parts of the previous campaign.

We know Darragh MacAnthony always likes to get as much money as possible for his players at Peterborough, and Forest should be wary of the £5m cost, especially in this current financial climate.

If the price was lowered, Forest should be looking to pursue.

Alfie Burns

Dembele is a good player and he’s done well at Peterborough over the course of the last two years.

At the quoted £5m, it’s not a bad deal at all and Forest could be a good place for the forward to develop.

I’m not completely sold that he’s a starter should he move to the City Ground, but in time he could be a very good player for the Reds.

The competition to sign him from Brentford is a concern, though, as you can see with the Bees that there’s a clear path for progression, which hasn’t always been the case at Forest.

George Dagless

Could be exciting.

I’d be really intrigued to see how he’d get on at Forest and in the Championship.

We know he’s got bags of talent and has shown that in the lower tiers of the EFL but can he perform in the Championship? He’s bound to want to find out too.

Forest have some good attacking midfielders and wingers at the club already but I do think there could be room for Dembele, providing he continues to improve.

If he joined, I think I’d be pleased with this one if I was a Reds fan.