Hull City have wiped the slate clean as they embark on an exciting era under Liam Rosenior.

They've arrested the prior stagnation and strife in years gone by to enjoy on an upwards ascent as of late, and now have a clear and transparent vision on and off the pitch.

They're very much a club with a strategic philosophy, one which encompasses recruiting for the long-run and eventually harvesting a healthy profit on the young players that they bring to the MKM Stadium.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

And as far as examples go, Jaden Philogene is a good one of that.

The winger made the move to East Yorkshire on deadline day for a reported £5m fee from Aston Villa, for whom he'd been primed to receive first-team involvement with following an emphatic loan spell last time out with Hull's Championship rivals Cardiff City.

Signing Philogene was hardly a snip, but it immediately felt a monumental statement of intent regarding Hull's immediate and long-term ambitions - and he's already justifying their significant investment.

How has Jaden Philogene performed for Hull City following his transfer from Aston Villa?

During his stay in the Welsh capital last term, patience and perseverance was required before Philogene reached full throttle.

This time around, though, his impact has been much more instant, and it's hard to contest that he's been one of the best summer signings thus far, having opened his account for the season while laying on a further three assists in six outings to date.

Those who appreciate Philogene's footballing arsenal will be quick to remind you that his all-round game is far more wide-reaching than just end product, however.

There's an argument to be had that he's one of the finest and most potent one-v-one dribblers outside the Premier League, and he's enforced that school of thought by ranking in the top 5% of wingers this season per-90 minutes for successful take-ons with 2.67, according to FBRef.

Interestingly, he's also maintained his defensive work-rate.

Rosenior's modus operandi consists of dominating possession and putting opponents on the back-foot through intricate passing through the pockets in the final third, while Philogene played in a vastly different team with different responsibilities in the prior season under Sabri Lamouchi.

Of course, Cardiff were fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the Championship, forcing them into an increasingly direct style that saw Philogene operate as an all-action wing-back of sorts, bombing upfield with the ball at his feet but tracking back relentlessly without it to afford some much-needed cover to Cardiff's backline.

His defensive numbers were commendable then, and they've still stayed intact now; as per the same criteria, he ranks in the top 5% for tackles won (2.83) and the top 11% for dribblers tackled (1.00).

How much potential does Hull City's Jaden Philogene have?

Philogene's current displays are already incredibly exciting, so it's captivating to think about how devastating he could well turn out to be further down the line.

It's worth remembering he's still only 21, yet he's already conjuring up standout performances in the Championship week-in, week-out - that's no mean feat.

At this point in time, it feels somewhat inevitable that he'll go on to have a Premier League career - with or without Hull - and if the latter is indeed the case, then the potential profit they could make is truly eye-watering.

All things considered, you could easily see a player of Philogene's profile and output going for at least £20m at some stage, and that potential figure will only be amplified further if he ends up getting the Tigers back to the top-flight of English football.

He also just happens to be an England youth international, and has recently turned heads with his showings in the most recent series of under-21 fixtures.

The fleet-footed forward made his debut for Lee Carsley's side just over a week ago against Serbia and made a mighty impression by scoring twice in a 9-1 rout, subsequently scooping the Player of the Match award.

Understandably, international credentials only serve to increase a player's valuation in the transfer market and there's no reason why that won't be the case with Philogene too, as it's definitely put his name out there.

Indeed, there is an inkling that he could even go on to star for the Three Lions at senior level in due course, should his current trajectory keep its pace.

Naturally, Hull will hope that such honours arrive while he's still stationed with them, but if he gets that far then it's unlikely he'll still be with the Tigers - but that's not a bad thing as they've got to keep in mind just how fruitful their investment could, and realistically should transpire to be in years to come.

It's seriously smart business, they've already been vindicated and everything suggests that they'll only continue to see good on their outlay.