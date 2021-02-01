£5m deal agreed as Everton and Fulham’s transfer race for EFL man reaches dramatic conclusion

Everton have reportedly won the race for Bournemouth striker Josh King in a deal that could be worth up to £5 million after a dramatic final hour in which Fulham looked to have won the race for the 29-year-old.

Both clubs are understood to have agreed deals with the Cherries but talkSPORT’s Alex Crook indicated earlier this evening that King, who is out of contract in the summer, was set to join Fulham as they’d offered to include a relegation clause.

However, he has now revealed that the Norway international has joined Everton in a short-term deal until the end of the season, with a view to a longer-term agreement moving forward.

It is thought the deal could see Bournemouth receive up to £5 million and that it is done, meaning they landed the forward just before the 11pm deadline.

King has been little more than a bit-part player for Jason Tindall’s side this term, featuring just 12 times in the Championship, but with 48 top-flight goals to his name, he has proven quality in the Premier League.

The Verdict

The Toffees have somehow managed to pull off the signing of King, who less than an hour ago seemed all but a Fulham player, and it’s a fantastic move.

We’ve seen him thrive in the Premier League before and he joins up with what is a very exciting attacking unit.

£5 million is a good fee from Bournemouth’s perspective, particularly as he’s not been a particularly big player for Tindall this term.

It seems that it may be too late for them to sign a replacement, however.