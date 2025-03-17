This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed mixed success with their recruitment this season.

Rovers have seen strong debut campaigns from the likes of Makhtar Gueye, Yuki Ohashi, Danny Batth, Owen Beck, Todd Cantwell and Andreas Weimann respectively.

However, their trio of attacking arrivals in the winter window in the shape of Augustus Kargbo, Emmanuel Dennis and Cauley Woodrow respectively, are all yet to find the back of the net for Blackburn as we pause for the international break.

With the arrival of new manager Valerien Ismael yet to elicit a league win from his opening four games in charge, Rovers now find themselves quickly falling out of the race for the play-offs with just eight games of the season to go.

"At least £5m" - Blackburn Rovers star identified as potential source for summer cash injection

We asked our Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Simon Middlehurst: 'Which one Blackburn player do you think you could sell for the most money in the summer? And what price-tag would you put on his head?'

Middlehurst said: "I'd hate to see him go, and I hope he doesn't go, but one player I think that we could, if needing to cash in for some money, would be Callum Brittain.

"Basically, I think he's been Blackburn's standout player all season. I know that during January there was a few clubs that were sniffing around like Sunderland, who were rumoured to be looking at him.

"Obviously, they've got money to spend as well. £3m, maybe £4/5m I think you could probably get for Callum Brittain. Ideally, I'd like to say £10m, but that would probably be a little far-fetched.

"But I think at least £5m, but like I said, I'd hate to see him go, but I think that's one player that potentially, you could probably cash in on in the summer."

Losing Callum Brittain would be devastating for Blackburn Rovers

It's been an up and down few years at Ewood Park, but one constant over the last few seasons has been the performances of Brittain.

The 27-year-old signed for Blackburn in 2022 following Barnsley's relegation from the Championship, and the former MK Dons academy graduate has been a mainstay in the starting lineup ever since.

He's a versatile right-sided player who can operate as a traditional full-back, or as a more advanced wing-back and even into midfield, but never has he allowed his attacking tendencies to come with the caveat of defensive shortcomings.

Brittain's Blackburn career stats (all comps, as of 17 March 2025) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 24/25 31 1 3 7.1/10 23/24 49 1 7 7/10 22/23 29 0 1 6.9/10

After 38 games played as we enter the international break, Brittain's 36 chances created rank him in the top 90.2 percentile of Championship right-backs this season, whilst his 97 recoveries rank in the top 75.5 percentile of his second tier positional peers - per FotMob.

Rovers would likely net a chunky fee for him should they decide to sell this summer, but that would also mean losing a player that many fans would no doubt love to see being tied down long-term, and having a defence built around him.

Contracted at Ewood Park until the summer of 2026, Brittain will begin next season with just 12 months remaining on his current Blackburn deal.

As such, a big decision on what to do with their talismanic defender looms on the horizon.