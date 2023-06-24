Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to ensure that their next appointment is a successful one, as they prepare for life without Darren Moore.

The shock departure was confirmed earlier this week, coming shortly after he guided the Owls back to the Championship through the League One play-offs.

Former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal was swiftly linked with the role, but as swiftly as he was linked, this rumour was dismissed by Dejphon Chansiri.

Now, though, a new name has emerged.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday manager news

That is according to Alan Nixon via Twitter.

On the social media platform today, which can be sene below, the journalist claimed that experienced Italian coach Giuseppe Iachini is keen on the Hillsborough managerial vacancy.

This backs up a recent report that Nixon released via his Patreon account which claimed that the Italian boss was angling for a move to England this summer.

The above report explains that Iachini, who has spent the last 20 years managing in Italian football, has interest from former club Fiorentina, but, is believed to be eager to try his hand in England.

Who is Guiseppe Iachini?

The 59-year-old possesses an astounding array of experience within the dugout, having spent two decades as a manager.

In that time, he has spent time coaching many reputable clubs, such as Chievo, Sampdoria, Udinese, Fiorentina and most recently Parma, routinely switching between Serie A and Serie B.

Iachini was relieved of his duties by the North Italian outfit after failing to guide them out of the second-tier, less than a year after he replaced newly-appointed Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, who sought a move to Manchester City at the time to operate as Pep Guardiola's assistant.

A former midfielder during his playing days, Iachini also played for Fiorentia and Palmero along with Verona in a career that would see him make 426 appearances.

Would Guiseppe Iachini be a good potential appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

There are two deeply contrasting schools of thought to observe when analysing the latest development.

The calibre of clubs that Iachini has coached at appears promising, as he has experience managing at big sides with big expectations just like Sheffield Wednesday.

However, he seemingly represents a sense of short-termism, having failed to last no longer than a year in any of his previous ten managerial stints and that is not what the Owls need at this present time.

They need a manager who can remain at the club for a long time and build not only a lasting connection with supporters, but also a sustainable playing squad, both of which Moore did.

Iachini's win percentage of just 37.99% across such a long career does not make for great reading either, and despite his interest, Wednesday's ambitions for next season and beyond may be better served by looking elsewhere.