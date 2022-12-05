58% pass accuracy: The forward that summed up Millwall’s poor performance in Sunderland defeat

Millwall made a dismal return to Championship action last weekend, suffering a 3-0 defeat away to Sunderland.

The loss was heavy enough to drop the Lions outside the play-off places despite QPR not even having played.

Gary Rowett’s side are now 7th in the league table, one goal behind the R’s on goals difference.

Millwall will be hoping to bounce back immediately next weekend when the rest of the division also resumes following the conclusion of the World Cup break.

The visit of Wigan Athletic will provide a good opportunity to prove to supporters that Saturday’s loss was not a sign of things to come for 2023.

Here we look at how Zian Flemming’s performance stood up to the stats, via Sofascore…

The Dutchman has been an influential figure for Millwall since arriving at the Den during the summer transfer window.

His eight goals from 18 appearances have been crucial to the club being in contention for a play-off place in the first half of the campaign.

But it was not a vintage performance on Saturday against Sunderland.

A 58 percent pass accuracy showed how difficult of an afternoon Flemming had, with the 24-year-old only completing 14 of his 24 attempted passes.

A total of 49 touches indicates that Flemming was involved in the game but he managed just one shot on target and failed with both of his crossing attempts.

The playmaker did still provided two key passes, showing the threat he still possesses even during his off days.

But he missed his big chance, which he needs to take if Millwall are to be securing good results consistently.

Sunderland were ruthless in front of goal as they punished Rowett’s side, which proved to be the big difference between the two teams.

Flemming’s defensive contributions were also unimpressive, with the forward only winning four of his 12 ground duels, while also losing possession 19 times – though he did manage to win three of his four aerial duels.

It was certainly a performance to forget for the former Fortuna Sittard man, albeit with still some signs that suggest he was able to have some kind of impact despite the poor afternoon.