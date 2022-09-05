58.8% shot accuracy: A look at the Bristol City player taking the league by storm

Tommy Conway has been a highly-regarded prospect at Bristol City for some time but few can have predicted the impact he’s made at first team level in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.

Indeed, the Robins’ eight-game unbeaten run that has seen them climb to fourth in the Championship and score more goals than any team in the division has coincided with Conway securing a spot in the starting XI.

The 20-year-old is following in the footsteps of flatmate Alex Scott and quickly establishing himself as a key player for Nigel Pearson – with his stunning form allowing City the luxury to bring Antoine Semenyo back from injury slowly.

There’s no doubt that the Bristol-born striker is loving every second of it either as illustrated by his wide smile and the infectious enthusiasm he’s playing with.

On the back of another goal on the weekend and with the help of Wyscout, we’ve taken a deeper look at the Robins’ smiling assassin’s 2022/23 numbers.

In all, Conway has made 10 appearances for City so far this term, including seven starts, and played a total of 643 minutes – making this his most productive season to date by some margin.

It was clear to see at age-group level that the 20-year-old was a clinical finisher but surely no one can have predicted he would translate that to senior level so quickly.

He’s found the net six times at an average of 0.84 per 90 minutes from 17 shots (58.8% on target) but what stands out is that he’s outscored his xG of 2.46 significantly.

It remains to be seen whether Conway can continue to be quite as lethal in front of goal but what is most promising is how much else he offers to the side.

The young forward has proven himself a really useful asset both in the final third – providing two assist as well as averaging 4.62 touches and 0.7 shot assists per 90 – and in transition – as his 2.66 progressive runs and 3.78 dribbles (44.4% success) per 90 show.

We shouldn’t overlook all the work he does out of possession either and though his defensive statistics – 4.34 defensive duels (54.8% success), 5.74 loose ball duels (24.4% success), 1.68 interceptions, and 2.1 ball recoveries per 90 – are hardly outstanding they are evidence of a young player that is happy to do the ugly work as well as the eye-catching stuff in front of goal.

What will make things even better for City fans is that the homegrown talent has not been afraid to show just what it means to him and how much he’s enjoying it.

His beaming smile has been emblematic of the positivity surrounding the team right now. After some early struggles under Pearson, they appear now to be hitting their stride.

There are some tough games coming up over the next few weeks but if the Robins and their new smiling assassin can build on their stunning recent form, this could be an exciting season in Bs3.