58.6% aerial duel success: The 26-year-old being eyed up by Huddersfield Town ahead of the summer transfer window

It was reported recently that Huddersfield Town are tracking Cheltenham Town centre-half Will Boyle ahead of the summer transfer window.

This was reported by journalist Alan Nixon over the weekend, who explained that the Terrier’s were interested in the 26-year-old soon-to-be free agent.

Nixon’s report backed up a Football League World report from January which stated that Huddersfield were keeping tabs on Boyle, along with Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at Boyle’s numbers at Cheltenham Town this season and assess what sort of player the Terrier’s would be getting if they brought him to the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.

Here then, are Boyle’s League One stats this season, according to WyScout.

Firstly, taking a look at Boyle’s duels statistics for the season, you can see he gets the better of his opponents more often that not.

The 26-year-old averages 4.04 defensive duels per 90, winning 67.8% of these.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Huddersfield Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Danny Ward Crystal Palace Liverpool Leicester Norwich

Aerially, he get’s involved even more, averaging 9.69 aerial duels per 90 for the season, with a 58.6% success rate in these situations.

His loose ball duel success rate is also above 50, sitting at 53.3% on 4.58 loose ball duels per 90.

Boyle then is clearly good at his duels, but his football IQ and knowing where he needs to be can be evidenced by his 6.08 interceptions per 90.

This is also somewhat backed up by Boyle’s 13.13 recoveries of the ball per 90, nine percent of which come in the opponent’s half.

Perhaps most impressive of all, Boyle does all of the above and commits less than 1 foul per 90 at 0.84 per 90, which for a centre-back is not bad at all.

He also only picks up a yellow once every four or five games, averaging 0.23 yellow cards per 90 in League One this season.

All things considered then, Boyle is a dominant centre-half that is also intelligent, too. All whilst not committing a lot of fouls, and avoiding picking up constant yellow cards.

It would certainly be interesting to see how he got on beyond League One next season, if he made the move to Huddersfield Town this summer.