57-year-old eyeing up vacant Bristol Rovers managerial role

Keith Curle is interested in becoming the new manager of League One side Bristol Rovers, according to Bristol Live.

Rovers parted company with Paul Tisdale on Wednesday afternoon, with the Gas sitting 20th in League One after a poor season so far.

Tisdale was only appointed by Rovers back in November, winning only five out of 19 games in charge and losing 11 matches.

Rovers are now on the lookout for a new manager, and according to Bristol Live, one man who is keen on the vacancy is Keith Curle.

Curle was also sacked on Wednesday afternoon, with Northampton Town parting company with the 57-year-old after only one win in 11 games.

Curle spent two-and-a-half years in charge of the Cobblers, guiding them to promotion from League Two last season.

Curle was born in Bristol, and played for Rovers between 1981 and 1983, as well as making over 120 appearances for City between 1984 and 1987.

The Verdict

This would be a surprising appointment.

It’s clear to see why Curle would want this job. He won’t want to be out of work for too long, and a return to Bristol would be a good one for him on a personal level.

But Curle has been in charge of a team who are below Rovers in the table, so would it really be a step up for the club? It wouldn’t really inspire fans, given that Town are doing worse than Rovers this season.