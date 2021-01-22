57-y/o discusses prospect of landing Sheffield Wednesday job

Neil Thompson has revealed that he isn’t thinking about becoming the permanent Sheffield Wednesday manager, despite his impressive start as a caretaker.

The 57-year-old was put in charge on an interim basis after Tony Pulis was sacked towards the end of December, and the Owls have won three successive games under his guidance.

Therefore, there has been talk that Thompson could land the top job on a long-term basis, but the former Boston United chief played down talk of that, insisting he is taking it on a game-by-game basis when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“I have been at the football club a long time. Whether a new manager comes in or not, I am quite relaxed about it. My job at this moment in time is I have been asked to prepare the team for games and that’s what I’m doing. I’m not putting myself under any pressure thinking ‘I’ve got to do this and I’ve got to do that.’

“Ultimately, whatever position you’re in at the club, you give everything that you have got to get the best results that you possibly can. In terms of the management position, whatever comes comes.”

Thompson will seemingly lead the Owls this weekend as they face a tough FA Cup fourth round tie against Everton at Goodison Park. They return to league action just three days later when they face Coventry City in a huge fixture.

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from Thompson, and he deserves plenty of credit for the way he is handling himself in such a high-pressure situation.

The obvious concern about giving him the job permanently is his lack of experience, but he has got a tune out of the players and if he keeps picking up results then Dejphon Chansiri will have to offer him the job.

The situation can change at any time, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

