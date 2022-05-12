56-year-old emerges as leading candidate for Blackburn Rovers job

Former Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has emerged as a leading candidate for the Blackburn Rovers job, as per Football Insider.

Rovers are seeking a new manager after it was confirmed this week that Tony Mowbray would be leaving the club on the expiry of his current contract.

Football Insider report that Carvalhal is a “top contender” to take over at Ewood Park after an impressive spell in Portugal with Braga.

The report also states that a number of other clubs in England have the 56-year-old on their radar.

Carvalhal’s first spell as a manager in England came at Sheffield Wednesday in 2015.

In his first season in charge at Hillsborough, the Portuguese coach led the club to a sixth placed finish in the Championship and the Championship play-off final. The Owls went on to lose that final 1-0 to Hull City.

There would be further play-off heartbreak the following season as Sheffield Wednesday were defeated on penalties by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

Quiz: 24 facts every Blackburn Rovers supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1877 1879 1881

After leaving Huddersfield the following December, Carvalhal joined then Premier League side Swansea City, but was unable to save the Swans from relegation, departing the club at the end of the season.

Recent spells in Portugal have kept Carvalhal busy, first at Rio Ave and most recently with Braga, who currently sit fourth in the Primeira Liga.

Carvalhal confirmed in March that he would be leaving the Portuguese club at the end of his contract which expires at the end of the season.

The Verdict

Carlos Carvalhal is certainly an experienced manager at this level of football.

As a result, the reported interest from several English clubs comes as no great surprise, with them likely looking at the fine job he did at Sheffield Wednesday and hoping he could emulate it at their club.

Barring his spell with Swansea, in recent years, Carvalhal has been a relative success wherever he has been and as such, could be a good appointment for Blackburn Rovers.

If he could get them challenging for promotion, as he did at Sheffield Wednesday, the Ewood Park faithful would be delighted.