56-year-old ‘discussed’ as potential Valerien Ismael alternative at West Brom

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has been on the radar of West Bromwich Albion in recent months despite only appointing Valerien Ismael as their new head coach in June, per the Daily Mail.

The Frenchman arrived at the Baggies from Barnsley after guiding the Tykes into the play-offs of the Championship last season with a direct style of football.

Some Albion supporters though have been less-than impressed with performances despite going the first 10 matches of the campaign unbeaten in the league.

Quiz: Has Karlan Grant ever scored a goal for West Brom at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Molineux Yes No

West Brom then lost four away matches on the spin with serious pressure being put on Ismael despite still being in the play-off places.

A win against Coventry this past weekend snapped a run of four matches without a victory and it clawed a few points back on the top two of Fulham and Bournemouth, and it appears that other managers have been looked at whilst Ismael has been on a poor run.

Carvalhal managed Wednesday between 2015 and 2017 before also taking charge at Swansea, and he is currently in charge at Portuguese top tier side Braga, where they sit in fourth position.

The 56-year-old is wanted by Brazilian giants Flamengo, who are prepared to pay his £8.5 million release clause according to the Daily Mail, but the same report reveals that the Baggies have kept their eye on Carvalhal – presumably in case a big decision needed to be made on Ismael.

The Verdict

It would be an absolute moment of madness to have considered sacking Ismael at any point so far in his reign.

The football might not be the prettiest but West Brom knew what they were getting and the fact that they were reportedly keeping tabs on Carvalhal’s situation is pretty poor.

Victory over Coventry at the weekend may be the turning point for the Baggies to catch up Fulham and Bournemouth in the table – it wasn’t a vintage performance by any means but a win is a win.

Ismael is a man worth sticking with and it isn’t particularly fair on him if the club hierarchy had their eye on Carvalhal recently as things haven’t gotten that bad yet at The Hawthorns to make a change.