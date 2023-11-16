Highlights Chris Wilder is not being considered for the managerial vacancy at Rotherham United, despite his experience at this level.

John Eustace is also not interested in the role, leaving the club still on the lookout for a new manager.

Rotherham United is currently in a relegation battle and the new manager will have the task of keeping them in the Championship beyond this season.

Chris Wilder is not in the running for the Rotherham United managerial vacancy.

According to the Rotherham Advertiser, the 56-year-old is not considered a candidate to take on the Championship side.

The Millers are currently looking for a replacement for Matt Taylor, who was dismissed following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Wilder’s former side Watford last weekend.

Taylor has departed the Yorkshire side after just over a year in charge, with the team sitting 22nd in the Championship table.

The gap to safety is currently four points, with the new manager set to be tasked with keeping the club in the second division beyond this season.

What is the latest Rotherham United manager search news?

Wilder is currently out of work since departing the Hornets earlier this year.

Wilder is an experienced coach who has managed plenty of games at this level, but he lasted just a short stint at Vicarage Road.

The former Sheffield United manager joined the club in March but was dismissed at the end of the season after leading the team to an underwhelming 11th place finish.

However, despite being out of work, it is believed that Wilder sees his next challenge coming at another club.

John Eustace is also on the Millers’ radar, but he similarly is uninterested in taking on the challenge of keeping the club in the second division.

Eustace is also out of work after being dismissed by the new Birmingham City owners in early October.

It has been reported that Stevenage boss Steve Evans is interested in taking on the role of Rotherham boss, but no concrete offers have yet been made to any candidates.

Stevenage are currently fifth in the League One table, competing for promotion to the Championship.

Evans has been with the third division side since March 2022, and has guided them from League Two to League One.

Where are Rotherham United in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Rotherham are embroiled in a relegation battle at the bottom of the Championship table.

Taylor oversaw just two wins from the team’s opening 16 league games, drawing five and losing nine.

The side has earned 11 points, sitting four adrift of 21st place Huddersfield Town.

Weekly wages: Rotherham United's top-10 highest earner

Rotherham finished 19th in the previous campaign, their first back in the second division after gaining promotion under Paul Warne.

Warne departed in September 2022, taking on the managerial position at League One side Derby County.

Next up for Rotherham is a home clash against promotion-chasing Leeds United on 24 November.

Can Rotherham United survive Championship relegation?

Rotherham are still only four points behind, which is a small enough gap that can easily be made up with a good run of form.

It is also still early enough in the campaign that a turnaround in form is reasonably possible with the right manager at the helm.

Wilder could be a good fit for Rotherham given his history of working well with limited resources.

But Evans has done an impressive job with Stevenage and now could be the right time for him to make the jump back up to management in the Championship.