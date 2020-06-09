55-year-old emerges as Birmingham City managerial candidate

Birmingham City could turn to Michael Laudrup to take over as their boss at the end of the 2019/20 season, with the ex-Swansea City boss emerging as a candidate to succeed Pep Clotet at St Andrew’s.

An announcement came from Birmingham yesterday that Clotet would be departing the club at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, with the remaining nine games of the campaign set to be his final ones in-charge.

And, a report from The Telegraph has confirmed that Laudrup could be the man to step into the Blues’ hotseat in the off-season, with the former Swansea chief yet to find a way back into management after a spell in Qatar.

The 55-year-old’s past job in English football was managing Swansea, who he led to the League Cup in 2013, with the club also thriving in the Premier League under his management.

The current situation at St Andrew’s is a tough one with Clotet on the way out in the coming months, just a year after taking over from Garry Monk.

Clotet had served as Monk’s assistant at Birmingham and Leeds United, in addition to Swansea, who appointed the pair on the back of Laudrup’s departure in 2014.

The Verdict

Laudrup did a fine job at Swansea and, in the mind of some people, was unfairly dismissed after all he had done for the club.

At that point he was seen as a top young coach, but his career in management has drifted since then.

A return to the hotseat in England with Birmingham would be a challenge, but Clotet’s work there has been decent enough and you can see how Laudrup might be able to take them forwards.

