There will have been a lot of surprise to see Norwich City ending the 2022-23 Championship season in 13th position considering they are normally in the automatic promotion picture after being relegated from the Premier League.

Things did not go right for the Norfolk outfit at all under Dean Smith and then David Wagner was unable to turn the ship around in the short-term, although the German is certainly going to be backed to take Norwich up in his first full season in charge at Carrow Road.

Ashley Banes has already arrived on a two-year deal and the rebuild looks set to continue in the very near future as according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, the Canaries are closing in on a deal for experienced centre-back Shane Duffy.

What is Shane Duffy's current situation?

Duffy spent a large portion of his career with Brighton & Hove Albion, signing for the Seagulls in 2016 from Blackburn Rovers and was a regular for a number of years, but with his game-time dwindling he signed for Celtic on loan in 2020.

They didn't sign the Irishman permanently though and after returning to Brighton for a season, Duffy then joined fellow Premier League side Fulham last summer on a loan deal as cover for Marco Silva's other centre-backs.

Despite rarely featuring for the Cottagers, Duffy signed a short-term permanent contract with the club until the end of the season but going into the final match of 2022-23, the 31-year-old has played just seven times in all competitions this season.

Out of contract this summer, Duffy could consider his options but it appears that he already has a move lined up to Carrow Road.

Would Shane Duffy be a good signing for Norwich?

With Andrew Omobamidele likely to be cashed in on this summer, Norwich will need an extra defender signed on but a young centre-back will cost a lot of money.

Wagner appears to be trying to get some experience tied down to complement the likes of Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent next season, as evidenced by the arrival of Ashley Barnes up-front, but Norwich already have plenty of know-how at the back with Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson.

However, Hanley suffering an achilles injury late on in the season could put him out for a number of months into the 2023-24 campaign, and perhaps this is why Wagner has moved to bring Duffy into the fold before anyone else can get their hands on him.

Having played Premier League football for a long time and with 55 caps for the Republic of Ireland under his belt, Duffy will bring more experience to the Norwich defence should a deal be agreed.