Former Watford, West Brom and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is on the final shortlist for the Sheffield Wednesday managerial vacancy.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Twitter, who reports that Bilic is among four names remaining in the race to be named next Wednesday boss.

Bilic's most recent job was at Watford, where he was sacked in March after a poor run of form and results.

Would Slaven Bilic be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

With the links to Bilic in mind, below, our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether or not this would represent a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday.

I've been adamant the Owls need to hire someone with Championship experience and Bilic has plenty of it.

So much so that his appointment could be a long-term one, with him potentially being able to establish Wednesday back in the Championship, and possibly even kick on and start looking upwards.

He's won promotion from the division before, and although there are, of course, concerns with how things went at Watford, especially with so many players getting injured, he did still have the Hornets in and around the top six for most of his tenure at Vicarage Road, which wasn't bad given they went on to finish 11th.

There won't be many names bigger or better than Bilic linked with Hillsborough this summer, I wouldn't think.

Adam Jones

Like Dean Smith, Bilic has a decent amount of experience and certainly wouldn't be the worst candidate available.

Having experience of guiding a club to promotion from the Championship before, he could transform the club into top-six challengers if given the time to put his stamp on the squad.

His Watford spell was underwhelming, but many managers haven't survived there so it's probably wise not to take that tenure into account when judging whether this would be a good appointment for the Owls.

It would take some time to adapt to Bilic because he often plays a back four and Wednesday have been accustomed to a five.

But this certainly wouldn't be a bad appointment. It would be a low-risk appointment with potentially big rewards.

Ben Wignall

Bilic has promotion-winning experience as manager of West Brom and has spent time in the Premier League, so on that basis you'd have to say he would be a good appointment at Hillsborough.

He is a tough character as well so he will take no messing about from Wednesday's squad of players - but there has to be reservations over his suitability for the task at hand.

Wednesday fans won't be expecting Dejphon Chansiri to back the new manager with significant transfer funds, and Bilic has worked at clubs in the past that have mostly backed him with millions of pounds to spend.

It would therefore be a new experience for the Croat should he land the job, but he has more pedigree than Darren Moore and on paper would be a top hire by Wednesday.