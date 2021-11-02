54-year-old in pole position for Barnsley manager’s job

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is top of Barnsley’s list of Markus Schopp replacements, according to a report from The Sun.

The Tykes announced yesterday that Schopp had been sacked after less than five months in charge at Oakwell – on the back of losing a seventh consecutive game away at Bristol City on Saturday.

The Austrian was brought in to do the difficult task of replacing Valerien Ismael in the summer and has struggled in the Championship, winning just once and taking only eight points from his 15 games at the helm.

Late last night, The Sun reported that Wilder is top of the Yorkshire club’s list of Schopp replacements and is said to be the favourite to take charge at Oakwell.

Despite being linked with numerous roles in the EFL, the 54-year-old has been out of a job since he left Bramall Lane ahead of the club’s relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21.

It is understood that Mick McCarthy and Alex Neil also feature on the Tykes’ list of managerial candidates.

Have each of these 24 ex-Barnsley academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has former Barnsley man John Stones ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The Verdict

This would be a huge appointment for Barnsley.

What Wilder did during his time with the Blades was phenomenal and there’s a reason he’s been linked with some of the biggest jobs in the EFL since leaving Bramall Lane.

For a side battling relegation to land him would be a real coup and that’s exactly where the Tykes find themselves now.

Barnsley are 23rd in the Championship as things stand and will go bottom if they lose to Derby County tomorrow evening – last season’s play-off run must seem miles away now.

McCarthy and Neil would also be solid appointments, though you’d question whether it’s the right time to appoint the former given his recent struggles at Cardiff City.