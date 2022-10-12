54-year-old and 34-year-old emerge on Middlesbrough’s managerial radar

Middlesbrough are taking current caretaker boss Leo Percovich and current coach Lee Cattermole under consideration for the permanent head coach role at the Riverside Stadium, according to i.

Argentine Percovich has endured mixed fortunes during his two games at the helm, managing to secure a 1-0 victory against Birmingham City before suffering a 2-0 defeat at Millwall last weekend.

He was installed as the club’s caretaker following the dismissal of Chris Wilder during the early stages of last week, with owner Steve Gibson considering many candidates but hasn’t chosen his preferred man to succeed the former Sheffield United boss yet.

Quiz: 14 questions about Middlesbrough’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2022/23 campaign? Matt Crooks Duncan Watmore Isaiah Jones Chuba Akpom

Cattermole, meanwhile, has been helping Percovich by making the step up to the first team temporarily and has even impressed the club’s hierarchy, reportedly making him a potential candidate to take on the top job in the future.

At that point though, Teesside Live reported that he was deemed too inexperienced for the role. i, however, believe he is now under consideration with Michael Carrick seemingly out of the race.

Even though the ex-Manchester United midfielder has reportedly pulled out, Percovich and Cattermole are unlikely to be short of competition for the role with Rob Edwards still under consideration and others potentially coming into the frame in the near future.

The Verdict:

It probably wouldn’t go down too well with supporters if they made an internal appointment unless the duo can really prove their worth in the next game or two – because a club of their stature should be looking to bring in someone like Sean Dyche who already has a lot of experience under his belt.

Although Wilder’s experience didn’t pay dividends for Boro in the end, having an older figure at the helm may be wise with the Teesside outfit still hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

With this, there can’t be any complacency, especially with West Bromwich Albion potentially set to get a new manager bounce in the coming weeks, Huddersfield Town winning at the weekend and Coventry City always likely to be a threat despite their current struggles.

In fairness to Gibson, there aren’t too many attractive options in the free agent market with Slaven Bilic linking up with Watford recently, but Carlos Corberan could be a decent candidate as someone who has been successful with a back three in the English second tier.

And if it comes down to it, Boro’s owner should be willing to pay compensation to lure a manager to the Riverside from elsewhere with the club generating a considerable amount of money from sales in recent months.