53-year-old ‘under consideration’ to replace Tony Pulis at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly considering Gus Poyet as someone who could replace Tony Pulis at Hillsborough.

Pulis has been sacked after only 10 Championship fixtures, with the experienced campaigner unable to pull Wednesday anywhere near safety.

With relegation looking a real possibility, Pulis has been moved out of Hillsborough and the search for his successor is on.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Poyet is someone that’s under consideration to replace Pulis in the hot seat in South Yorkshire.

Poyet made a name for himself in management with Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst he also had a spell with Sunderland having initially started out at Leeds United and Tottenham as a No.2.

However, the 53-year-old’s last spell in management in England came back in 2015 and his ventures abroad have not exactly bred success.

Currently, Wednesday sit 23rd in the Championship table and are three points adrift of safety heading towards the mid-point of the season.

The Verdict

Poyet would be a risky appointment.

There’s very little denying the fact that Wednesday are in deep trouble. If Pulis wasn’t getting them out of trouble, it maybe tells you all you need to know.

Things at Hillsborough are not right and you’d worry Poyet – after so long out of the English game – would be really up against it to keep Wednesday in the Championship.

It’s one of the toughest jobs kicking around at the moment.

