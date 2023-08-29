Highlights Chris Powell has turned down the opportunity to be Charlton Athletic's interim manager.

The Addicks are searching for a new boss, after sacking Dean Holden on Sunday following a run of five straight defeats.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has reportedly already turned down the chance to speak to Charlton about the role.

Chris Powell has turned down the chance to return to Charlton Athletic as the League One side's interim manager.

That's according to a report from The South London Press, who say the 53-year-old decided now was not the right time to reunite with The Addicks.

What is Charlton's managerial situation?

Charlton are currently searching for a new manager, having sacked Dean Holden after eight months in charge on Sunday night.

That came after a run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions for the Addicks, which has left them 19th in the early League One standings, just a point clear of the relegation zone.

Former Charlton defender Jason Pearce, who is now the club's Under 18s Academy Coach, is currently filling the role of interim manager at The Valley.

Meanwhile, it has already been reported by Sky Sports that Darren Ferguson, who is currently manager of Charlton's League One rivals Peterborough United, has turned down the chance to hold talks about replacing Holden.

Now it seems as though Ferguson may not be the only one to have rejected a move to The Valley in the past few days.

Powell turns down Charlton reunion

According to this latest update, Powell has also turned down the chance to step into the role of interim manager at Charlton.

It is thought the 53-year-old was approached about taking on the position over the weekend, but decided the time was not right for him to step into that role.

Powell is currently out of work after leaving his role behind the scenes at Tottenham earlier in the summer, while he has previously also been part of Gareth Southgate's backroom team with England.

Prior to that though, Powell did of course, have a long association with Charlton, both on and off the pitch.

What is Powell's connection to Charlton?

During his playing career, Powell had no fewer than three different spell representing Charlton.

Across those three stints at the club, the left-back made 270 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in the 1999/2000 season.

After retiring from playing in 2010, Powell returned to Charlton again in 2011, this time to take on the role of manager at the club.

During his spell in the dugout at The Valley, Powell won 66 of his 161 games in charge, and guided the Addicks to promotion from League One to the Championship during the 2011/12 season.

What does Powell's decision mean for Charlton?

This does feel like a significant concern for Charlton that they have been unsuccessful in bringing Powell back to the club.

The 53-year-old has a huge amount of experience behind the scenes at a variety of clubs, so he could certainly have helped steady the ship at The Valley had he returned to the club.

Indeed, Powell's links with the club may well have made this a popular appointment as well, which could have helped to lift the mood amid those recent struggles.

You also have to feel that the fact Charlton have now been knocked back with two approaches for different managerial options will be a concern, since finding a replacement for Holden quickly ought to be a priority, then attention can quickly be turned back towards on-field matters.