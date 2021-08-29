53-year-old named as potential contender to replace Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest

Chris Wilder is willing to take over from Chris Hughton as manager of Nottingham Forest, according to The Sun on Sunday (29th August, page 60).

The pressure is on Hughton at the City Ground, with the 62-year-old coming under scrutiny following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Forest have picked up just one point from their opening five games of the season, after salvaging a late draw against arch rivals Derby County at the weekend.

The Reds lost their four opening league games for only the second time in 67 years, with the pressure beginning to build on Hughton, who has won 14 of his 51 games in charge of the club.

According to The Sun on Sunday (page 60), former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is ‘on standby’ to replace Hughton should he be relieved of his duties on Trentside.

It is said that Wilder ‘would jump’ at the chance of managing the Reds if he were to receive the call, with the 53-year-old being out of work since March.

Wilder led United to two promotions in three years, taking the Blades from League One winners to the top half of the Premier League.

The Verdict

This is one which would excite Forest fans, as their patience continues to wear thin with Hughton.

Wilder did an excellent job taking over at Bramall Lane and leading the Blades into the Premier League, with a similar squad to which he inherited in League One.

He plays good football with a back three and central defenders driving forward, so it would be interesting to see how he’d get on if he became manager.