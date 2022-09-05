53% pass success rate: The Manchester City player who has yet to fire since sealing EFL transfer

After meandering their way to a 14th place finish in the Championship standings earlier this year, Stoke City would have been hoping to make a positive start to the new term.

However, despite showing some signs of promise, the Potters have only managed to win two of their opening eight league games and are currently 19th in the table.

Having opted to draft in Alex Neil as a replacement for Michael O’Neill last month, Stoke will now be aiming to pick up points on a regular basis in the second-tier.

One of the players who will be determined to make a positive impression at this level is Liam Delap who recently joined the club on a temporary basis from Manchester City.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Delap’s performances for Stoke this season…

Since making the switch to the bet365 Stadium, Delap has featured on four occasions for his new side in the Championship.

Yet to score a goal for the Potters at this level, it is fair to say that the forward is still adapting to life in a division which is famed for its competitiveness.

Currently averaging a relatively underwhelming SofaScore match rating of 6.38 in the Championship, Delap will need to improve a number of areas of his game in order to go on to achieve a great deal of success in this loan spell.

Having only registered a pass success rate of 53% for Stoke, it is abundantly clear that the forward will need to work on his distribution in training.

Certainly not helped by a lack of sufficient service from his team-mates, Delap has been limited to just 24 touches per match so far this season.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to him only registering 1.5 shots per game at this level.

Despite his physical presence, Delap has not been particularly successful in terms of winning aerial duels as he has only registered a success rate of 29%.

When you consider that this loan stint represents the first time that the forward has featured in the second-tier, it was always going to be difficult for him to make an immediate impression.

With the season still in its infancy, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Delap eventually goes on to thrive under the guidance of Neil.

Stoke will be hoping that the 19-year-old will be able to open his goal-scoring account this weekend when they host Luton Town.

