52-year-old linked with AFC Wimbledon vacancy

Former Leeds and Preston North End boss Simon Grayson could be in line for the current managerial vacancy at AFC Wimbledon, as per reporter Alan Nixon.

The Dons are looking for a new manager after their interim boss Mark Bowen ruled himself out of contention for a permanent role by taking up what was described as “a position much higher up the pyramid” last week.

Now, Nixon says that Grayson is in the frame for the Wimbledon position.

It must be said, however, that Nixon also reports that Grayson is the hot favourite for a position abroad, with Indian Super League champions Jamshedpur interested in bringing the 52-year-old in as Owen Coyle’s replacement at the club.

Grayson has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Fleetwood Town back in November due to a run of seven defeats in eight matches.

In recent weeks we have seen a number of managers linked with the current Wimbledon vacancy.

FLW exclusively revealed that former Crewe Alexandra head coach David Artell was under consideration for the role at Plough Lane and in recent days, non-league manager Daryl McMahon, currently in charge at Dagenham and Redbridge, has also been linked with the position.

Quiz: 24 facts every AFC Wimbledon supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. When was AFC Wimbledon founded? 2000 2001 2002 2003

Whoever takes charge of the club will be taking charge of a League Two side, with AFC Wimbledon having been relegated from League One this season.

The club finished 23rd in the final league standings.

The Verdict

With the sheer number of names being linked with the position, it seems AFC Wimbledon are casting a wide net over their next appointment.

There is nothing wrong with that either, with still plenty of time before a final decision needs to be made.

That being said, it appears that if they do want Grayson in charge at Plough Lane, they will need to act fast.

With the champions of the Indian Super League also said to be interested in the former Leeds boss, if AFC Wimbledon don’t act quickly, they could lose one of the names on their shortlist.