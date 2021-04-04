52-year-old emerges as potential Alex Neil successor at Preston North End

Experienced manager Uwe Rosler has emerged on the radar of Preston North End as they continue to eye up a long-term successor to Alex Neil ahead of next season, according to the Daily Mail.

The Lilywhites are thought to be currently assessing their potential options to fill the managerial role at Deepdale, with Preston content to provide interim head coach Frankie McAvoy the chance to see out the last few games and have an extended run at impressing them. To that end, he managed to pick up a point against Norwich City on Good Friday in his first game in temporary charge.

Rosler has now emerged as a managerial candidate that Preston could make a move for in the summer and he is someone that would be able to come into the club and provide plenty of Championship coaching experience. The German has had a successful spell in charge of Brentford, guided Wigan Athletic to the play-offs in 2013/14 and also had a short-term spell with Leeds United before taking the Fleetwood Town job.

The 52-year-old is currently in charge of German second division outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf who are currently sat in sixth place in the league. However, his contract with them expires in the summer and Preston could be keen to make a move for him due to his experience and his ability to work within the restraints of a tight transfer budget, per the Daily Mail.

The verdict

Rosler would be a decent option for the Lilywhites for sure, with the German a steady pair of hands to take the reigns and he would arrive back in England with plenty of experience but also with a point to prove. That comes after his last few jobs in the Football League did not go as well as he would have been hoping for before he returned to his homeland.

The 52-year-old seems to fit the sort of profile that Preston are looking for and he has shown in previous roles with the likes of Brentford, Wigan and Leeds that he can inspire an attractive brand of football from his players. That is something the Lilywhites will be aiming to see from their side next term and the German has the experience and ability needed to offer that.

The German’s knowledge of the Championship and the sort of players to identify on a tight budget to play the way he wants will be major advantages in the role. He might not be the most glamorous appointment or a lot of supporters’ favourite for the role, but it is a name that does make sense and you could see him getting the job.