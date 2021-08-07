‘Becoming a big admirer’, ‘MOTM’ – Many West Brom fans react to 26-year-old’s display vs Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion marked their return to the Championship with a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth last night.

Valerien Ismael’s came from behind twice to earn a point on the South Coast, with both teams finding the net in either half.

Emiliano Marcondes opened the scoring for Bournemouth, sweeping home from close-range before Dara O’Shea headed in an equaliser.

Philip Billing put the Cherries back ahead in the second half, but Callum Robinson was on hand to salvage a point for Albion.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from West Brom’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 2020/21 v Leicester City 2-0 Leicester 3-0 Leicester 4-0 Leicester 5-0 Leicester

Robinson proved to be a threat for the Baggies for large parts of the contest, with the forward impressing from the off.

The lively attacker had a goal chalked off for what looked to be a soft foul in the build-up to him tapping home from close-range.

But he took his finish really well indeed, scoring a goal which sees Albion start the season unbeaten under Ismael.

Here, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to Robinson’s performance last night…

WBA- kipre will get better (what a unit), Mowatt is too good (we got our best player on a free), Robinson looks like he’s in the mood to kill it this season and can’t wait for Johnstone to be back. — Sanjay Khurma (@KhurmaSanjay) August 7, 2021

Promising start to the season. Mowatt looked good. Robinson worked hard and Phillips made a big difference when he came on. Boing boing 💙🤍 — Vicki J 101 (@VickiJ101) August 6, 2021

On a side note, I’ve said it time and time again, give Robinson a good run of games and he will score goals. Can easily get 12-16 goals this year for us. Get another striker in and we won’t be far off #wba — AshTurner (@AshTurnerDJ) August 6, 2021

I'm becoming a big admirer of Callum Robinson… — Anthony Roberts 🏐 (@RobertsWBA23) August 6, 2021

Motm for me — AdKido44 (@AdKido44) August 7, 2021

Callum Robinson was on for 15+ goals in his last full season with North End, expecting him to go very well at Champ level this season. So dangerous off either foot and shoots early and low. — oli (@gorn__) August 7, 2021