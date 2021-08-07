Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Becoming a big admirer’, ‘MOTM’ – Many West Brom fans react to 26-year-old’s display vs Bournemouth

Published

3 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion marked their return to the Championship with a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth last night.

Valerien Ismael’s came from behind twice to earn a point on the South Coast, with both teams finding the net in either half.

Emiliano Marcondes opened the scoring for Bournemouth, sweeping home from close-range before Dara O’Shea headed in an equaliser.

Philip Billing put the Cherries back ahead in the second half, but Callum Robinson was on hand to salvage a point for Albion.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from West Brom’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

2020/21 v Leicester City

Robinson proved to be a threat for the Baggies for large parts of the contest, with the forward impressing from the off.

The lively attacker had a goal chalked off for what looked to be a soft foul in the build-up to him tapping home from close-range.

But he took his finish really well indeed, scoring a goal which sees Albion start the season unbeaten under Ismael.

Here, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to Robinson’s performance last night…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

