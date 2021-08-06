Nottingham Forest man linked with somewhat surprising summer departure

Nottingham Forest defender Tyler Blackett is reportedly set to sign for MLS side FC Cincinnati on a season-long loan deal, according to Cincinnati.com.

Blackett has been with the Reds since 2020, having signed for the club after his spell with fellow Championship side Reading reached a conclusion.

The defender has found regular minutes hard to come by with Chris Hughton’s side though, with the former Manchester United youngster making just 16 appearances in all competitions last term.

Blackett is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season, and it’s claimed that the move could become permanent if he makes a good impression.

It would see the 27-year-old link up with former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam, who is Cincinnati’s manager, having been appointed back in 2020.

Blackett and Stam worked together whilst at Reading earlier in their careers, which included reaching the Championship play-off final together in the 2016/17 season.

Stam is clearly keen to work with Blackett again, although it doesn’t seem as though that he’d be involved straight away, as the left-back is still recovering from recent groin surgery.

Nottingham Forest are set to take on Coventry City in their season opener on Sunday afternoon, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Reds.

The Verdict:

I have to admit I’m surprised to be hearing that he’s close to a temporary exit from Nottingham Forest.

Blackett has found regular game time hard to find in recent seasons with the Reds, but given their lack of depth at left-back, you would have thought that Chris Hughton was looking to keep him in and around the first-team.

With the defender still recovering from recent surgery as well, it makes it an even more eye-opening move at this stage of the summer transfer window.

You’d imagine that Nottingham Forest will have a replacement lined up in the near future, as it’d leave them light on options in defence ahead of the new Championship campaign.