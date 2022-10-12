51-year-old’s clear stance emerges on taking West Brom job as his expectation is revealed

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is holding out for a Premier League job at this stage and is expecting opportunities in the top flight to pop up shortly, according to Daily Mirror journalist James Nursey.

The 51-year-old was dismissed from Turf Moor in April with the Clarets struggling at the bottom end of the division, though many criticised this decision with the club still having a good chance of remaining afloat in the division at that point.

He is yet to join a new club though – and has had his name pop up for several different vacancies in recent times – even being linked with the Leicester City job even though Brendan Rodgers remains in charge at this stage.

And according to Chris Lepkowski, Dyche was likely to be West Bromwich Albion’s first-choice option, though it remained unclear at that stage whether he would be open to a move to The Hawthorns.

However, the Mirror have claimed that he was left off of their shortlist with Carlos Corberan, current Millwall boss Gary Rowett and Chris Wilder all being taken under consideration by CEO Ron Gourlay.

In a further update from Nursey, he believes that the 51-year-old is currently holding out for a fresh role at the top level, with i casting doubt on this potential appointment too.

The Verdict:

Considering there are a few managers in real danger of getting the sack in the top tier, it’s no real surprise to see Dyche hold out a job there.

And it wouldn’t even be a surprise if he isn’t that desperate to get back into management just yet following such a long spell at Burnley, with the 51-year-old making appearances on podcasts and enjoying life recently.

The Albion job would be an extremely stressful one for him considering their current league position – but he has more experience than many other candidates and should be considered as a potential option by Gourlay.

It may cost the Baggies a bit extra on wages to bring him in – but if he’s open to the opportunity – they should be willing to pay that bit extra considering they won’t need to fork out compensation to bring him in.

He may not play the most attractive style of football – but style over substance is much-needed and Dyche has certainly shown in Lancashire that he can be extremely effective and get the best out of his players.