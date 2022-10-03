51-year-old ruled out of Middlesbrough managerial race

Middlesbrough do not have an interest in former Burnley manager Sean Dyche, according to an update from the Northern Echo.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since being dismissed by the Clarets in mid-April, with his sacking being criticised by many despite the fact the Lancashire side struggled during the 2021/22 campaign.

One managerial decision that has created less controversy though is the sacking of Chris Wilder at Boro, with his departure being confirmed this morning following a poor start to this season on Teesside, winning just two of his opening 11 league games of the season despite enjoying a reasonably productive transfer window.

However, there had been rumours that there were tensions behind the scenes regarding recruitment – and that could have potentially contributed to Wilder’s inability to turn things around at the Riverside Stadium.

He was given the chance to turn around their fortunes over the international break, but their loss against Coventry City was the final straw for owner Steve Gibson who has acted swiftly to remove the 54-year-old from his position.

Rob Edwards and Gary O’Neil are reportedly in the frame to take over on Teesside – but one man who seemingly won’t be winning the top job at this stage is Dyche.

The Verdict:

Although Dyche’s sides can play attacking football, they are often renowned for their defensive solidity and this may not be the identity Boro want to have considering the assets they have in their squad.

Not only can the likes of Rodrigo Muniz, Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss contribute in the final third – but also some of their attack-minded midfielders including Riley McGree, Alex Mowatt and Matt Crooks.

This is why they will want to focus their efforts on attacking despite some of the accomplished central defenders they have at their disposal. If they want to get themselves up the table, they will probably need to improve their goals-to-game ratio.

And retaining a back three may also be important considering they have the players at their disposal to operate with this system, with the club having no shortage of central defenders and the likes of Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones able to operate effectively as wing-backs.

Dyche may want to play with a back four if he arrived at the Riverside which may not suit Boro – but he does have a considerable amount of experience in England and has managed to get the best out of Burnley.

This is why there are pros and cons to this potential move.