Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Benito Carbone is interested in the vacant managerial position at the club, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager after the shock departure of Darren Moore, just weeks after he led the club to promotion from League One through the play-offs.

The Star claim that disagreements over transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision, with the pair said to be "sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given".

Former manager Carlos Carvalhal was linked with the role, but Chansiri later said there is "no chance" of the 57-year-old returning, while Vitor Campelos and Giuseppe Iachini are both said to be interested in taking over at Hillsborough.

Carbone, who joined the Owls for £3 million from Inter Milan in 1996, has managed the likes of Pavia, Varese and Ternana, as well as spells as assistant with Crotone and the Azerbaijan national team.

What has Benito Carbone said about the Sheffield Wednesday job?

The 51-year-old previously revealed that he is keen to return to England and has made no secret of his desire to manage Wednesday one day.

"It would be easy for me to say, ‘I want to manage Sheffield Wednesday’, but Darren Moore is doing really well at the moment,” Carbone told William Hill in February.

"They are top of the table and have a really good chance to get back into the Championship. But for me, of course, if one day I do become manager of Sheffield Wednesday, it would be my dream.

"But I just really want to coach in England; I have had job offers in Italy and turned them down, managing here is my priority.

"It’s not important about which league in England I go to. I’m not stupid; I know I won’t be able to manage a Premier League team now, it’s not that easy.

"The most important thing for me is the project of the club, and being able to build something with the club over two or three years.

"It therefore doesn’t matter which club it is. I want to show people in England that I’m ready.

"The players in England work like I want to work; they share the same mentality. I just need to be patient, which isn’t my best skill, but I’m trying!"

Would Benito Carbone be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Carbone would certainly be a risky appointment for the Owls.

He was a popular figure during his playing days at Hillsborough, and he could help to unite a fan base that has been divided by Moore's departure, but his stints in management have been short-lived which does raise doubts about his suitability for the role.

Carbone has frequently stated his interest in the Wednesday job, but has never been seriously considered and with journalist Alan Nixon claiming Chansiri is looking for a manager with experience and a track record of success, that could rule him out.

The Italian may have potential as a coach, but he would be too much of a gamble to take at this point.