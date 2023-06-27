This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Benito Carbone has emerged as a potential contender for the Sheffield Wednesday managerial vacancy.

That is according to Darren Witcoop, who reports that the 51-year-old is keen to land the job after leaving his position with AC Pavia.

Carbone and Wednesday have history, of course, with the Italian having played for the club between 1996 and 1999.

The Owls are seeking a new boss after it was announced last week that Darren Moore would be leaving his position as head coach by mutual consent.

Would Benito Carbone be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

With Carbone keen, below, our FLW writers have assessed whether or not Wednesday should consider him this summer.

James Reeves

Carbone is definitely an appointment to avoid for Wednesday.

He was a popular figure at the club as a player and he could help to unite a fan base that has been divided by Darren Moore's shock departure.

But Carbone's managerial spells have been short-lived and unsuccessful, raising significant doubts about his suitability for the role, particularly in what is likely to be an incredibly competitive Championship.

Carbone has tried and failed to land the job at Hillsborough on a number of occasions previously which could also weaken his authority in the dressing room.

The Italian may have potential as a coach, but he would be too much of a gamble for the Owls.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Darren Moore's exit from Sheffield Wednesday is a big shock and the club have a tough job on their hands to replace him in my opinion.

For me, this would represent far too much of a risk in terms of an appointment, though.

Sheffield Wednesday battled hard for two years to get out of League One and not going back there has to be the priority next season.

As such, I think a manager who has previous experience in the EFL or the Championship would be a better appointment than someone like Carbone.

Sam Rourke

Not for me.

Carbone is of course a person who is well revered by the Sheffield Wednesday faithful after his playing days at the club, but I don't think appointing him as the club's new manager is the best step.

The Italian has had several short-lived managerial stints and he's yet to showcase all that much success in his numerous roles.

Being thrown into the Sheffield Wednesday job now in what is a very tough Championship division next season would certainly be a real task for Carbone and with the Owls not having much to spend in the transfer window, it'd be a tough gig.

Wednesday need more experience and/or a manager that has proven his ability in the EFL as I can see the club being up against it this season as a result of the strength of the division.