Gary Bowyer is one of a number of candidates in the frame to take charge of Blackpool next season following their relegation to League One, reporter Alan Nixon has claimed.

And should he land the job it would represent a return to Bloomfield Road for Bowyer, who was in charge of the Tangerines between 2016 and 2018.

During that time, he got the Seasiders back to League One at the first time of asking when they defeated Exeter City in the 2017 League Two play-off final, before finishing a respectable 12th in the third tier - he then resigned from his role just one game into the 2018-19 season.

Since then, Bowyer has been in charge at Bradford and Salford City, as well as assistant manager of Derby County's under-23's in-between those jobs, but most recently he has spent time north of the border with Dundee.

Taking on the job of the second tier Scottish side last summer, Bowyer led the Dee to the Championship title and a return to the Premiership to be amongst the likes of Celtic and Rangers, but it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that he had departed from his role as manager.

Why has Gary Bowyer left Dundee?

No explanation has been given for the parting of ways by Dundee chairman John Nelms, but you would have to assume that it is perhaps location and family reasons.

Bowyer had to relocate from the North West of England to take the Dundee job and he has been away from his young family, and with a three-year-old son at home he has admitted recently that the job has been 'tough' because of that.

Therefore, it would not be a shock if his next job were to be a lot closer to home, which is what Blackpool could potentially provide.

However, they are believed to have been in talks with multiple potential candidates, including Charlie Adam and another former head coach in Neil Critchley.

Would Gary Bowyer be a good appointment for Blackpool?

Having done well for the club in his two years in charge, Bowyer would be a decent appointment, if not an incredibly ambitious one.

He is seen as a steady hand and with his past work at youth level for Blackburn Rovers, perhaps he could be the man to get the best out of young talents such as Rob Apter and Alex Lankshear.

There's a real clamour from the fanbase to appoint Stephen Dobbie though following his caretaker spell, so supporters would perhaps be a tad underwhelmed if Bowyer was to make a comeback.