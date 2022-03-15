51.9% long passing accuracy: The player who surely doesn’t have a future at Chelsea amid EFL loan stint

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Danny Drinkwater loan signing back in August, with many Reading supporters itching to see a former Premier League winner grace the turf at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Although Tom Dele-Bashiru had come in to provide competition for the likes of Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent prior to the Chelsea man’s arrival, with the latter duo forming a formidable partnership during the 2020/21 campaign, the addition of more depth was wise and ended up being crucial in the end.

Rinomhota has spent a considerable amount of time of this season out injured and with Dele-Bashiru perhaps suiting a more advanced position, the presence of Drinkwater as another body in a deep midfield position has been useful to both Veljko Paunovic and new interim boss Paul Ince.

He made a real impression on his debut, coming on for the injured Tom Holmes and putting in an accomplished display as he retained the ball well and played a big part in ensuring his loan side came away with all three points from Craven Cottage.

Unfortunately, good performances from the 32-year-old have been far and few between since then, proving to be crucial away at Swansea City with his assist for Andy Carroll and goal to claim all three points but failing to have that sort of impact in enough games.

In fairness to the former England international, his 2021/22 statistics aren’t the worst. An 84% passing accuracy rate certainly isn’t something to be sniffed at, though that percentage went down to 73.1% when only counting forward passes.

His long passing accuracy is also quite a disappointment considering the technique he showed at Leicester City, only being able to complete 51.9%, an underwhelming total even when taking into account the fact he hasn’t had the likes of Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite to aim for up top during the majority of the campaign.

Though the fact he’s only recording an average of 0.74 shots on target and 0.54 crosses per game, his lack of attacking threat is less problematic than his defensive vulnerability.

His 50.9% duel win rate may be a respectable total and in some of his better performances, he has turned the ball over reasonably well, but the fact he’s only winning 39.7% of his aerial duels is a real problem.

These statistics are part of the reason why the Royals are often dominated in midfield and with that, conceding a hefty number of goals to a point where the Berkshire outfit hold the joint-worst defensive record in the division this term.

He has been the subject of intense criticism from the second-tier side’s supporters on social media and although the high expectations of him at the time of his arrival haven’t helped, he hasn’t been up to step up to the plate enough times to be considered a successful signing.

His mobility is something that needs to be worked on – but unfortunately – he will have to do that away from Stamford Bridge because he isn’t at a level where he can perform in the Premier League anymore.

For his current loan side’s sake and his own though, the 32-year-old will want to have a successful remainder of the campaign, starting at AFC Bournemouth this evening.

