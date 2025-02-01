Stoke City's Premier League run between 2008 and 2017 is perhaps one of the most memorable for a club that spent the majority of its time in the mid-table positions.

The first iteration of Tony Pulis' top flight team is still fondly remembered by supporters, with their tough to beat playing style the reason behind some incredibly famous nights at the bet365 Stadium.

The core of the team had been built up over the course of the previous years in the Championship, with the likes of Andy Wilkinson, Rory Delap and Ryan Shawcross all following the club to the Premier League.

However, the decision to sign Ricardo Fuller from Southampton in 2006 proved influential in Stoke's rise from being a mid-table side in the second tier into a feared team in the top flight.

Fuller was superb in the Championship for Stoke

The former Jamaica international arrived in Staffordshire in August 2006 for a reported £500k, and he quickly made an impact, scoring two goals in his first three appearances in the league as the Potters looked to recover from a poor start.

He added two more strikes to his name before he was sent off against Coventry City at home in just his eighth Championship game for the club, and it was clear that he had a larger than life personality out on the pitch.

It got him into trouble a couple of times during his first season with Stoke, but Fuller was still able to find the back of the net 10 times in the second tier in 30 appearances, while also registering nine assists.

The Potters missed out on the play-offs, but it was clear that they were going to be involved in the promotion fight in the 2007/08 campaign, and after a slightly inconsistent start, they started to prove why they were one of the favourites.

Fuller, once again, was crucial to Stoke's success, and he improved in front of goal, scoring 15 times as Pulis' side were promoted to the Premier League for the first time since the league had changed from the First Division in 1992.

Fuller reached cult hero status in the Premier League

A second-place finish was enough to see top flight football played at the bet365 Stadium, and excitement built ahead of the new season.

The striker instantly hit the ground running, scoring in his first two games in the Premier League, but Stoke struggled for consistency. However, an excellent end to the year saw the Potters finish 12th as Fuller finished the campaign with 11 goals.

While he was never quite able to match up to his record during his first term in the division, he continued to have an impact on the team, and continued to find the back of the net on a semi-regular basis.

His efforts in the 2009/10 FA Cup campaign helped Stoke through to the quarter-finals of the competition before they finished as the runners-up the next year.

The former Saints ace formed an excellent partnership with Kenwyne Jones, and together they ensured that the Potters could become a competitive Premier League during their first seasons in the division.

Ricardo Fuller's Stoke City stats by season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2006/07 32 11 9 2007/08 44 15 5 2008/09 37 11 2 2009/10 41 8 4 2010/11 36 4 2 2011/12 17 1 -

Fuller left the bet365 Stadium in 2012 for Charlton Athletic on a free, and his impact during his time at Stoke can never be understated.