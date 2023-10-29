Highlights Portsmouth's striker Colby Bishop has been in excellent form since joining the club, scoring 20 goals in the last season and currently leading the team with 9 goals this season.

Bishop's goals have made up a significant portion of Portsmouth's goal tally, contributing almost a third of the team's league goals last season.

Bishop's performance and contributions are crucial for Portsmouth's promotion hopes, and he has become the go-to man for goals for the team.

Portsmouth's Colby Bishop continued his fine form as the side came from behind to beat Reading on Saturday.

When Pompey brought in their £500k striker over the 2022 summer transfer window, they probably didn't think he would have been quite as prolific as he has.

Since signing for Portsmouth in July 2022, Bishop has been nothing short of a goalscoring genius.

Last campaign, Bishop featured in every single one of Pompey's League One matches, scoring 20 goals in the process.

This was a very good individual return for Bishop as Portsmouth finished the 2022-23 campaign in eighth place, and seven points behind the play-offs.

Pompey scored 61 league goals last season, so Bishop's contribution of 20 made up almost a third of the club's entire League One goal output.

This season, Portsmouth have got off to a flying start and are six points clear of second placed Oxford United at the top of League One.

Colby Bishop League One stats by season:

Season 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 Games played 15 46 41 Goals scored 9 20 12 Assists made 2 4 4

Could Bishop's goals spearhead Pompey to promotion this season?

At this moment if time, there is absolutely nothing to suggest otherwise.

With a transfer fee of just £500k, Bishop now looks to be an absolute bargain. He will be worth every penny and more if he fires his team up to the Championship.

The hotshot has bagged nine goals and two assists in 15 league starts for the club this season.

His goal and subsequent assist against Reading on Saturday which completed an impressive 3-2 comeback win after Pompey found themselves 2-0 down are indicative as to how much of a key player the former Accrington man has become.

There will be wobbles for Portsmouth this season even if they do win promotion, but Saturday's comeback win demonstrates that they do have the necessary character required to go on and win the title.

As with last campaign, Bishop is by far his team's leading goalscorer.

He is the club's leading goalscorer on nine with Paddy Lane and Regan Poole the second-highest goalscorers with just three.

Portsmouth, who still remain unbeaten, have scored an impressive 25 goals in their first 15 fixtures. Bishop's contribution makes up over a third of Pompey's goal tally so far.

Every title winning team needs their goalscorer, their go-to man and Bishop could be just that for John Mousinho and co this season.

An injury to Bishop would be absolutely detrimental to a Pompey side gunning for promotion.

Ever since promotion from League Two in 2017, Portsmouth have had their eyes set on a Championship return.

This has been something which has evaded them especially since they have lacked goal-scoring prowess since the departure of Brett Pittman in 2020.

The likes of Ellis Harrison who never scored more than five league goals in a single season at the club simply haven't hit the spot.

But it now looks like Bishop is the hero Portsmouth were waiting for.

He is simply getting more and more prolific as the seasons go on having never hit more than 12 goals in a season for his former club Accrington Stanley.

If Portsmouth are to win the League One title, Bishop will hold the key.