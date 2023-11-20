Highlights Plymouth Argyle broke their transfer record twice in the summer to bring in Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker on permanent deals after successful loan spells.

Freddie Ladapo had a hugely positive impact on the Plymouth Argyle forward line, scoring 18 goals in his solitary League One campaign.

Ladapo's departure from Plymouth Argyle left a sour taste in the mouths of the fans due to the manner in which he left, but he thrived at Rotherham United and now Ipswich Town.

Plymouth Argyle broke their record transfer fee twice in the summer window.

Steven Schumacher’s side were promoted to the Championship after winning the League One title ahead of Ipswich Town.

Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker were brought in on permanent deals after successful loan spells, both costing a seven-figure fee.

The club have previously spent big on attacking players with mixed results, but the man in question, Freddie Ladapo, came out on the right side of history in that moment.

That being said, the Plymouth Argyle faithful weren’t best pleased with the manner in which he left and so that relationship has certainly broken down since.

Freddie Ladapo thrived in an Argyle shirt

Freddie Ladapo signed for Plymouth Argyle in the July of 2018 on a free transfer, after leaving Southend United.

It didn’t take long for the striker to endear himself to the thousands and thousands of fans packed into Home Park.

Ladapo scored 18 goals in his solitary League One campaign in Devon, in which he made 45 appearances and also assisted a further three goals.

He didn’t find the back of the net in either of his FA Cup appearances but he did score in a 3-2 defeat away at Millwall in the EFL Cup.

When it comes to the league campaign, Ladapo scored more than one goal in a game on five occasions which is very impressive indeed. This includes a spell in October when he scored five times and assisted once in a three-game stretch- Burton Albion, Gillingham and Scunthorpe United were the trio of opponents.

In general, Ladapo had a hugely positive impact on the Plymouth Argyle forward line in spite of the club’s relegation back down to League Two.

Derek Adams was the manager at the beginning of the season but the Scotsman was replaced by Ryan Lowe towards the end of the campaign.

Adams’ top-scorer in all competitions was Ladapo but he also had names such as Antoni Sarcevic, Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras amongst the goals, highlighting this relegation as a disappointment.

Carey and Lameiras left the club at the end of this failed campaign on free transfers, heading for Bulgaria and Portugal respectively.

Ladapo also left the club but he was able to earn Argyle a fee, joining Rotherham United for a record fee for them at £500,000.

Given that Ladapo had 21 goal contributions, Carey had 17 and Lameiras had 20, they all certainly played their part.

Leaving a sour taste in the mouth

Freddie Ladapo is a very charismatic figure both on and off of the field.

Plymouth Argyle supporters enjoyed this about him when he was playing at Home Park but then it came back to bite them following his departure.

It was the general manner in which he left the club that rubbed the fanbase up the wrong way, his transfer coming in the wake of the relegation.

Ladapo earned Argyle a fee so there can’t be any complaints from that point of view, but either way, there is no love lost.

When playing for Rotherham United, Ladapo actually opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over the Pilgrims and proceeded to cup his ears in celebration.

The game had begun with the travelling Argyle fans chanting unsavoury things in his direction so I guess you could say he had the last laugh.

Fast forward to present day now and Ladapo versus Plymouth Argyle is taking place in the Championship instead.

The 30-year-old signed for Ipswich Town last summer and contributed 19 goals to the Tractor Boys’ cause, on their way to automatic promotion.

Argyle may have beaten Ipswich to the League One title but it is the latter who is flying high in the second tier and Ladapo currently has two league goals and two League Cup goals to his name.

This is a relationship between a player and a fanbase that will never be mended and after sitting out Town’s 3-2 win at Portman Road over his former employers, Ladapo will be keen to get on the pitch at Home Park in the reverse fixture.