£500k deal for Rangers target should not be top of Nottingham Forest’s priorities in January: Opinion

Steve Cooper’s first transfer window as Nottingham Forest boss is set to be a very interesting one.

The Welsh coach has turned the Reds’ fortunes around since replacing Chris Hughton in September and will surely be treated to the sort of backing that both Hughton and Sabri Lamouchi have got in previous transfer windows.

With around six weeks to go until the start of January, a number of targets have already been linked with a move to the City Ground and Scotland hero John Souttar is among them.

The centre-back produced a man of the match performance as he helped Steve Clarke’s side secure a home play-off in the World Cup qualifiers during the international break.

That display has only seen his stock rise higher but he should not be near the top of Forest’s list of transfer targets in the winter window.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are keen to beat Rangers to the signing of the centre-back while Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield United are also all thought to be keen.

It is understood that it will cost at least £500,000 to prize Souttar away from Hearts in the upcoming window, with the Scottish club at risk of seeing him leave when his contract expires next summer if they don’t cash in in January.

That represents excellent value and the 25-year-old looks a player that should be well suited to the Championship but you have to question whether adding more depth at centre-back needs to be high up the club’s list of priorities.

Cooper is likely to be given money to spend but it won’t be neverending and there are parts of his squad – such as his striking unit – that need bolstering first.

Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, and Tobias Figueiredo have formed a strong back three under Steve Cooper while Loic Mbe Soh should be back soon and Rodrigo Ely may not be far behind.

There’s also 21-year-olds Baba Fernandez and Riley Harbottle, who featured earlier in the season and can be used as cover.

At some point in the future a new centre-back may well be needed but while the dream of the play-offs is still alive – and it certainly is given Cooper’s record – it should not be a top priority in January.