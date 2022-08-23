£500k deal agreed: The latest Huddersfield Town news you might have missed

Huddersfield Town weren’t in action on the weekend gone by, owing to Coventry City’s continued troubles.

Coventry’s home pitch has been an issue all season, with the Sky Blues only playing twice in the opening five rounds of the 2022/23 Championship season.

Danny Schofield’s side were the latest victim of that, then, leaving it as a relatively quiet weekend for the Terriers.

However, there was a transfer story emerging, as Huddersfield add to the final third of the pitch:

Tyreece Simpson fee

Tyreece Simpson is a player of interest to Huddersfield.

Reports from East Anglian Daily Times have indicated that Huddersfield have agreed a £500k fee for the forward to move to the John Smith’s Stadium. A number of variables could lift that eventual fee to above £1m in the future.

Simpson is now said to be negotiating personal terms with the Terriers, as he edges closer to arriving.

The 20-year-old will add to Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes in the final third.

A potential loan to follow?

Simpson has plenty of potential, but it’s not really at Ipswich where he’s really delivered on that.

Instead it was with Swindon Town, who he struck 11 times for in 30 appearances at the start of last season.

A report from the Swindon Advertiser has noted how Swindon are looking to bring in a striker during the final week of the transfer window, indicating that Simpson would be someone they’d consider.

Could it be, then, that if Simpson arrives, he moves straight back out on loan? It’s not crystal clear, but there’s sense in that.

Schofield wants a centre-back

Schofield has made no secret of the fact that Huddersfield are considering bringing in a new centre-back after Matty Pearson picked up a long-term injury.

Football League World understands that remains the case, although no names have been linked concretely just yet.

With over a week of the window remaining, there’s time for things to develop.

