Highlights Signing David Marshall in 2009 was a fantastic decision for Cardiff City.

Marshall's impressive performances led Cardiff to promotion and earned him individual accolades.

Despite relegation, Marshall remained a key figure for Cardiff and secured the club a huge profit upon his departure.

Cardiff City made a fantastic decision when they signed David Marshall in 2009.

The Scottish keeper joined the club in the summer of 2009 from Norwich, after the Bluebirds missed out on a place in the play-offs by goals scored, having finished on the same points and goal difference as Preston North End.

With a £500k fee being paid for the former Celtic keeper, he immediately became the number one keeper at the club.

Manager Dave Jones chose Marshall as first choice ahead of veteran keeper Peter Enkleman, a position he held at the club for the next eight seasons before he left the club.

He joined in 2009, and just four years later helped the club to win promotion to the top flight. During this time he played 145 matches for the Bluebirds, and was one of the top keepers in the Championship.

During their promotion-winning season in 2013, Cardiff conceded just 45 times in 46 matches, giving them the second-best defence in the entire division.

With Marshall sitting behind Ben Turner and Mark Hudson, they provided one of the best Cardiff defences for many years. He played every match that season, and continued his form into the following campaign.

Marshall's time at Cardiff will never be forgotten

After helping his side win promotion, he continued his impressive form in the top flight in England.

The Scot wowed the league with some eye-catching performances. He made 143 saves for the Bluebirds, more than any other player in the entire division.

David Marshall Premier League Stats for Cardiff Appearances Saves Save % Clean Sheets 37 143 66 7

His 66% save ratio made him one of the top keepers in the league, although playing in such a weak team filled with turmoil meant that the club only managed seven clean sheets, and were ultimately relegated.

However, he did receive individual plaudits, as he won Cardiff's player of the year award, and was included in the Sky Sports team of the season.

After relegation, Marshall was handed a new four-year deal with the club.

He continued as a regular starter, even being handed the captaincy in the absence of Mark Hudson in the side. He lasted another two years at the club, playing 90 league games and keeping 25 clean sheets in some disappointing seasons at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The performances in his 287 matches, which saw him keep 84 clean sheets, earned him a big money move away from South Wales in 2016.

Related The 27-year-old who could follow Isaak Davies out of Cardiff City: View Whilst Isaak Daves is the man attracting interest at the moment, Perry Ng is another Cardiff player who could move in the summer.

Hull City signed Marshall in a £5 million deal

He remained with the club for a further two years after relegation, impressing in goal as the Bluebirds failed to make a speedy return to the Premier League.

After they won promotion to the top flight in 2016, Hull made a big offer for Marshall. He joined the club on a five million pound deal, two years after being one of the top keepers in the Premier League.

Considering the amount of debt the club was in at the time, they did well for getting such a good deal for a keeper who was destined to move to a bigger club.

The deal saw the Bluebirds earn a huge profit. They earned ten times more than they paid for the keeper, with the money his performances helped gain them by earning promotion to the Premier League will have been ten times that again.

Sadly, he never found success like he did at Cardiff. Marshall bounced around clubs in England before settling back in Scotland.

He joined Hibernian in 2022, and remains at the club to this day. His best spell was undoubtedly his eight years in Cardiff, and he is a talent that will never be forgotten from his time at Ninian Park and the Cardiff City Stadium.