‘500k at a push’, ‘Take him for free’ – Many Ipswich Town fans reveal their valuation of striker

With 11 goals to his name in all competitions, Kayden Jackson is by far and away one of Ipswich Town’s most prolific scorers this term as they seek to make an instant return to the Championship at the first attempt since suffering relegation last season.

After enduring some largely uninspiring seasons with the likes of Wrexham and Grimsby Town in recent years, Jackson finally found his goal scoring touch at former club Accrington Stanley, for whom he netted 15 goals for in over 40 appearances before making the move to Portman Road last term.

Despite enduring some tough spells throughout his time in East Anglia, Jackson has now firmly established himself as a key figure for the Tractor Boys this term, with Paul Lambert largely getting the best out of his striker.

Given Jackson’s strong form this term, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Ipswich Town FC Forum on Facebook for their opinion on how much they think the striker would be worth in today’s current transfer market, yielding a wide array of responses from the supporters.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Ipswich Town faithful via social media earlier today.

Kieron Spooner: 500k at a push.

Darren Turner: They can take him for free.

Daniel Blowers: Take him, he’s rubbish.

Chris Potter: Not sure who would want him.

John William: 400k, take the money and run.

Marilyn Hulyer: Wouldn’t sell him.

Mark Smith: 500k.