Eyebrows were raised by Leeds United supporters in January 2018 when the club announced the signing of young Finnish defender Aapo Halme from HJK Helsinki.

Leeds were then managed by Thomas Christiansen, and the move for the Finland age-grade international was seen as one for the future, with the player initially linking up with Carlos Corberán's under-23 squad for a reported fee of £500,000.

Despite being seen as a potential star of the future, Halme was unfortunate with injuries during his time at Elland Road and was unable to make the desired impact, moving on from the club just 18 months after signing.

The centre-back will go down as one of the club's most forgettable signings, and Leeds supporters may be wondering what could have been had it not been for injury.

Aapo Halme's time at Leeds United

When Halme moved to Leeds in January 2018, it's fair to say that they weren't the most stable of clubs, so it probably wasn't the best of moves for a young player.

Just a month after signing, Thomas Christiansen was sacked and replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, meaning that Halme had a new manager to impress.

But his Leeds career got off to the worst possible start when he suffered a serious foot injury in one of his first training sessions, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

By the time he regained full fitness, Leeds had a new manager in the dugout - Marcelo Bielsa.

Halme pulled on the Leeds shirt for the first time in an under-23 match in August 2018, nearly eight months after joining the club.

He'd have to wait even longer to make his first-team bow, and it came on the November 24, 2018, when he started Leeds' Championship game with Bristol City.

Despite playing 64 minutes and keeping a clean sheet, that is the only time that Halme would start a league game for Leeds.

Further Championship appearances against Sheffield United, QPR, and Bolton would follow in November and December, but that was the last time Halme would play in the league for United.

One further appearance would follow in the FA Cup as Halme scoring a goal in a 2-1 loss away to QPR in the third round, where he was subbed off at half-time.

After being an unused substitute for a couple of games in the months that followed, Halme wouldn't feature in a matchday squad from February 13 onwards, and that would spell the end of his brief Leeds United career.

He was sold to the club's Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the summer of 2019, and had some better luck at Oakwell.

Aapo Helme's career since leaving Leeds United

Newly-promoted Barnsley took a punt on Helme, and he enjoyed some success at Oakwell, being utilised as a central defender and as a defensive midfielder for the Reds.

He made 32 Championship appearances during the 2019/20 season, helping them remain in the Championship, and the Finn scored four times that year too.

It was more of a mixed bag for the ex-Leeds man during the 2020/21 season. He made just 18 Championship appearances as his side made a surprise run to the Championship play-offs, finding himself on the bench most weeks.

However, things would get worse the following season, and thanks to injuries, he made just five Championship appearances as the Reds were relegated.

Aapo Halme's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) Matches Played Barnsley 2019-22 61 HJK Helsinki 2015-18, 2022- 56 Leeds United 2018-19 5 FC Honka 2014-15 1 Stats correct as of 26th March 2024

He left the club that summer, and returned to HJK Helsinki, where Leeds had bought him from four-and-a-half years prior, but he appeared just seven times in the domestic Finnish league season in 2023, which shows a move back to his homeland isn't exactly going to plan.

The 25-year-old has seen his career come full circle already, and his move to Leeds will go down as one of the club's most forgettable transfers in recent years.