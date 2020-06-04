50-year-old talks potential Marcelo Bielsa reunion at Leeds United

Ricardo Lunari has talked up the prospect of reuniting with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, after he was asked about potentially moving to West Yorkshire.

The 50-year-old has a close relationship with Bielsa as it was the Leeds boss who kickstarted his coaching career, taking Lunari under his wing.

Lunari played under Bielsa at Newell’s Old Boys and Atlas, and he since endured managerial stints at Santiago Morning, Newell’s Old Boys and Millonarios.

Lunari is now in charge of Uruguayan side Colon, who currently ply their trade in the Uruguayan second decision, and he has been in charge since January 2019.

But speaking to Marca, Lunari has spoken about potentially moving to Elland Road to reunite with Bielsa, admitting that it would be “very difficult” to say no to the chance of a reunion.

He said: “It would be very difficult to say no, but it is not easy to say yes either. Bielsa gives you everything, but demands 100 per cent. It is giving your life to him during the time you work with him. I am sure I would regret saying no.”

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship table, as Bielsa looks to guide the club towards a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Ahead of the final nine games of the season, they sit seven points clear of the play-offs with the EFL set to restart on the 20th of June.

The Verdict

Lunari obviously has a lot of respect for Bielsa, and it’s no surprise as he is a tremendous coach and fantastic person.

Bielsa has some fantastic coaches in his ranks at Elland Road and they have all played a major part in making this Leeds side as good as they are now.

It would be one of the finest achievements of Bielsa’s career if he takes them back into the Premier League.