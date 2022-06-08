50-year-old reveals reasons for Barnsley managerial snub

Barnsley are still on the hunt for a new head coach – well over a month after Poya Asbaghi’s short time in charge at Oakwell ended.

The Tykes dispensed of the Swede when their relegation from the Championship to League One was confirmed in late April, and the newly-appointed Barnsley board have been on the look-out for his replacement.

Leading candidates in recent weeks have emerged as Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff and Dutch footballing icon and Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Hasselbaink is currently in his second stint as Brewers boss, leading them out of relegation danger during the 2020-21 campaign, before finishing in mid-table in League One this past season.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Dutchman was out of the running for the vacancy though following a mix-up, which saw important Barnsley figures not show their faces for a Zoom interview regarding the job.

Hasselbaink confirmed discussions were held, but in the end he turned down the opportunity to move to South Yorkshire as it wasn’t right for him.

“I’m very committed. Burton is in my heart, people know that. I love the club. But you have to understand that I am also ambitious,” Hasselbaink told the Derby Telegraph.

“I’m ambitious with Burton but I also want to progress. As long as I am with Burton, I will give everything I have and all the time I have.

“I will make sure that the club is in the best way that it can be – that won’t change.

“Barnsley asked to speak to me. I wasn’t the one who asked to speak to them.

“I listened, we had a few conversations and a few meetings and I decided it was not the right move for me.

“I am more than happy to stay at Burton.”

The Verdict

Hasselbaink has had mixed success as manager – he took Burton from League Two to League One and left them top of the league before he moved to QPR, but his spells at the Hoops and Northampton were less-than impressive.

Maybe it’s just that the ex-Holland striker is suited to the Brewers, and the Brewers are suited to Hasselbaink, and that’s why he’s staying at the Pirelli Stadium.

Barnsley appear to want someone who has experience in the English game, which is a definite switch from what they’ve gone for with previous appointments.

They must now move on to the next potential candidate though – and it could push one Neil Warnock up the pecking order.