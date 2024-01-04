Highlights Nathan Jones, former Luton Town manager, is under consideration for the top job at Birmingham City.

Jones had a successful tenure at Kenilworth Road but struggled at Southampton.

A group of senior players would welcome John Eustace back to the club.

Former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is currently under consideration for the top job at Birmingham City, according to the Daily Mail.

Jones was a highly-rated boss during his time at Kenilworth Road, guiding the Hatters to the play-off semis in 2022 and doing well last term before he was poached by Southampton.

Unfortunately for him, his time at St Mary's was nothing short of a disaster, with his spell making the Saints firm favourites to be relegated back to the Championship.

His successor Ruben Selles was unable to save the south-coast side from the drop in the end - and Jones' reputation may have been slightly damaged by his time at Russell Martin's side.

Despite this, he has been linked with plenty of jobs in recent months and he is reportedly under consideration at St Andrew's, with his work at Kenilworth Road potentially set to earn him another shot at management.

This possible opportunity has popped up for the Welshman following Wayne Rooney's dismissal earlier this week, with the Manchester United legend leaving the Midlands outfit in a vulnerable position.

Taking charge when the club were in the play-offs, he won just two games during his time at the helm and results proved to be his undoing in the end.

Birmingham are already getting busy in their quest to secure a replacement, with Garry Cook and Craig Gardner believed to have up to 20 candidates on their longlist.

Some Birmingham City players keen on John Eustace return

It has also been reported that a group of senior players at St Andrew's would be happy to see John Eustace return to the club.

Eustace did an exceptional job during his time in the Midlands, guiding them to survival quite comfortably last term and then leaving them in the play-offs at the time of his departure earlier this term.

Many fans saw his sacking as extremely harsh and the wrong decision - but it remains to be seen whether the board are willing to do a major U-turn and seal a return for him.

Eustace's return would create a real buzz and that alone could be enough for Birmingham to turn things around.

The team seemed very comfortable playing under Eustace and it would be a surprise if they didn't turn results around under him.

However, he may only be a solution until the end of the season if the board are keen to stick with their "no fear" football in the long term.

Jones is a gifted manager as well.

But when things got tough at St Mary's, he struggled and you feel he will struggle at Blues if he doesn't get off to a good start.

He's a good option to have - but perhaps not the best candidate for the top job.