50-year-old emerges as contender for Ipswich Town job as managerial search continues

Derek McInnes has applied for the managerial vacancy at Ipswich Town, according to a report by TWTD.

The 50-year-old has been without a coaching job since parting ways with Aberdeen earlier this year.

During his time in charge of the club, McInnes helped the Dons win the Scottish League Cup in 2014 whilst he also led them to a second-place finish in the league standings on four separate occasions.

Ipswich have yet to find a permanent successor for Paul Cook who was sacked earlier this month.

Despite drafting in a host of fresh faces in the summer transfer window, Cook was unable to guide the club to a great deal of success in the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

John McGreal is currently overseeing proceedings at Portman Road whilst the club’s hierarchy continue to search for a new manager.

The likes of John Terry, Tony Mowbray, Neil Harris, Frank Lampard and Shefki Kuqi have all recently been linked with the vacancy at Ipswich.

McInnes has now seemingly entered the mix by submitting an application for the role.

With Ipswich set to face Sunderland in the third-tier this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether a new manager will be in the dugout for this particular fixture.

The Verdict

Although McInnes did achieve a relative amount of success during his time at Aberdeen, his only spell as a manager in English football ended in disappointment.

Whilst in charge of Bristol City, McInnes only managed to win 17 of his 63 games in charge of the club which is an underwhelming return.

With there being no guarantee that the Scotsman will be able to guide Ipswich back to the Championship, it could be argued that the club ought to avoid appointing him.

The Tractor Boys should instead be looking at handing over the reins to an individual who has previously led a club to promotion in the Football League as their current goal is to secure a swift return to the second-tier.