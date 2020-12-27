’50-year contract’, ‘Hero’ – Many Barnsley fans react to one player’s display v Huddersfield Town

Michal Helik scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, as Barnsley claimed bragging rights following victory over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green struck inside the first quarter to put the Terriers ahead at Oakwell, but the Polish defender equalised from close-range midway through the opening period.

And then in the fourth minute of added on time at the end of the second-half, Helik once again found himself in the right place to prod home a dramatic winning goal.

The win continued Barnsley’s outstanding December in which they’ve now taken 15 points from their seven matches, which leaves them just five points adrift of the top-six.

Barnsley have managed to taste victory in nine of their 14 matches since the arrival of Valerien Ismael at the end of October – which signals a remarkable turnaround for a side that only survived on the final day of last season.

But whilst the likes of Cauley Woodrow and Callum Styles have drawn plaudits so often this season, Boxing Day belonged to Helik.

And here, we’ve been looking at how the Oakwell faithful have been reacting to the Pole defender’s performance against Huddersfield on Twitter:

Such a beautiful man 👇🏼 https://t.co/8Pgx24P3x5 — Breathe Barnsley (@breathebarnsley) December 26, 2020

Things we love to see… We don't make it easy for ourselves, but once again, somehow, we've come out with another big three points. Youuuuuu reds! https://t.co/tszVjL65Ns — Ryan Bramley (@RyanBramley93) December 26, 2020

50 year contract https://t.co/QVIYClZMDO — Lucas sutheren (@LSutheren) December 26, 2020

Helik is the best Center back in the world pic.twitter.com/P6cfSu7kJE — Jack Andrews (@JaackBFC) December 26, 2020

forget your MOTM vote just give it helik now — Thomas Cheetham (@CheethamBFC) December 26, 2020